Once in a Lifetime: A 98-year-old Iraqi Man Undergoes Bypass Surgery In India

by Rishika Gupta on  November 11, 2018 at 3:08 PM Indian Health News
A risky Bypass surgery was performed on A 98-Year-Old Iraqi man by a group of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan from medanta hospital.
Once in a Lifetime: A 98-year-old Iraqi Man Undergoes Bypass Surgery In India

A team of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan, performed a full coronary artery bypass surgery on Saeed, believed to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery.

Trehan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospital.

"This was a case of blocked blood vessels complicated by the patient's advanced age. Four bypasses were done to reroute the blood around the blockages. The patient is perfectly healthy and has returned to his country," Trehan said.

Source: IANS

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Brain-Dead Woman Revives To Life After Bypass Surgery

The woman, admitted for chest pain underwent a bypass surgery when her blood pressure levels were at zero and was nearly brain dead.

Bone Marrow Fat Changes After Gastric Bypass Surgery In Obese Women

Bone marrow fat regulates bone metabolism. Obese women who underwent gastric bypass surgery had increased bone marrow fat, which greatly reduced their bone mass.

Infection Risk Higher for Obese Patients After Bypass Surgery

The risk of infection following coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery is higher among obese patients. This increases the length of hospital stay and medical costs.

Long-Term Effect of Heart Bypass Surgery

Continuing life after a heart bypass surgery may be good for many years. However, it could increase mortality after 10 years.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

