Once in a Lifetime: A 98-year-old Iraqi Man Undergoes Bypass Surgery In India

Font : A- A+



A risky Bypass surgery was performed on A 98-Year-Old Iraqi man by a group of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan from medanta hospital.

Once in a Lifetime: A 98-year-old Iraqi Man Undergoes Bypass Surgery In India



A team of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan, performed a full coronary artery bypass surgery on Saeed, believed to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery.



‘The 98-Year-Old Iraqi man has been considered to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery.’ Trehan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospital.



"This was a case of blocked blood vessels complicated by the patient's advanced age. Four bypasses were done to reroute the blood around the blockages. The patient is perfectly healthy and has returned to his country," Trehan said.



Source: IANS A team of cardiac surgeons, led by Dr. Naresh Trehan, performed a full coronary artery bypass surgery on Saeed, believed to be the oldest person to have undergone a bypass surgery.Trehan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospital."This was a case of blocked blood vessels complicated by the patient's advanced age. Four bypasses were done to reroute the blood around the blockages. The patient is perfectly healthy and has returned to his country," Trehan said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: