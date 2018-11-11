94 % of the Children in West Bengal are Immunized: Mamata Banerjee

On world immunization day, Mamata Banerjee informs people of West Bengal about their child immunization status. It seems ninety-four percentage of the children living in West Bengal are immunized.
‘"Today is World Immunisation Day. Immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases is essential for a healthy life. You will be happy to know that 94 percent of the children of Bengal are completely immunized at present added Mamata Banerjee on Twitter’
Source: IANS