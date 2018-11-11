94 % of the Children in West Bengal are Immunized: Mamata Banerjee

Font : A- A+



On world immunization day, Mamata Banerjee informs people of West Bengal about their child immunization status. It seems ninety-four percentage of the children living in West Bengal are immunized.

94 % of the Children in West Bengal are Immunized: Mamata Banerjee



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that 94 percent of the children in the state have been completely immunized.



‘"Today is World Immunisation Day. Immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases is essential for a healthy life. You will be happy to know that 94 percent of the children of Bengal are completely immunized at present added Mamata Banerjee on Twitter’ In a tweet on the occasion of World Immunisation Day, Banerjee underscored the need for immunization for a healthy life.



Source: IANS West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that 94 percent of the children in the state have been completely immunized.In a tweet on the occasion of World Immunisation Day, Banerjee underscored the need for immunization for a healthy life.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: