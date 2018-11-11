medindia
94 % of the Children in West Bengal are Immunized: Mamata Banerjee

by Rishika Gupta on  November 11, 2018 at 4:42 PM Indian Health News
On world immunization day, Mamata Banerjee informs people of West Bengal about their child immunization status. It seems ninety-four percentage of the children living in West Bengal are immunized.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that 94 percent of the children in the state have been completely immunized.

In a tweet on the occasion of World Immunisation Day, Banerjee underscored the need for immunization for a healthy life.

Source: IANS

