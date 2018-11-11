medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Ingredient for Sleep Regulation Found

by Rishika Gupta on  November 11, 2018 at 2:18 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sleep regulation has been found to be controlled by glial cells; these cells were previously thought to only support the brain and not regulate it. Taurine, a usually present in energy drink has been found to be the ingredient that regulates it. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Current Biology/I>.
New Ingredient for Sleep Regulation Found
New Ingredient for Sleep Regulation Found

Sleep is an essential behavioral state in animals ranging from invertebrates to humans. It is critical for immune function, stable metabolism, brain repair, learning, and memory. Over the course of a lifetime, more than 30 percent of people will experience a sleep disorder, which is associated with a number of diseases including Alzheimer's, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

There is growing evidence that glial cells (or glia), long thought to simply "support" neurons within the brain, are actually quite important for diverse aspects of sleep regulation. Thanks to Drosophila melanogaster (more affectionately known as the fruit fly), research teams at Florida Atlantic University and McGill University in Quebec have discovered a new mechanism regulating sleep that involves glia and their ability to manage a common ingredient found in many energy drinks like Red Bull.

Fruit flies share 75 percent of the genes that cause diseases in humans and display all of the behavioral and physiological characteristics of sleep. For the study, published in the journal Current Biology, the researchers sought to identify new genes affecting sleep and wakefulness in fruit flies. With this approach, they uncovered a gene that encodes the membrane transport protein known as excitatory amino acid transporter 2 or Eaat2.

They found that Eaat2 promotes wakefulness in fruit flies by limiting the length and intensity of sleep periods. They also discovered that it does this by controlling the movement of taurine - the ingredient found in many energy drinks - into glial cells of the fly brain. In humans, taurine is consistently elevated in blood and urine of sleep-deprived people, but it is unknown if taurine levels also change in the brain after sleep deprivation.

Like humans, fruit flies are highly active during the day and sleep throughout the night. The authors found that disruption of Eaat2 in fruit flies caused excess daytime sleepiness.

"Daytime sleep is more fragmented than nighttime sleep, and disrupting Eaat2 function led to daytime sleep that mimics sleep typically observed only during the night," said Bethany A. Stahl, Ph.D., a lead author on the study and a post-doctoral fellow in the lab of Alex C. Keene, Ph.D., an associate professor of biological sciences in FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Science and a member of the Jupiter Life Science Initiative (JSLI).

"About 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, and we believe that raising awareness of the importance of understanding fundamental mechanisms of sleep is an important issue globally," said Keene.

To determine the role of Eaat2 in metabolic regulation, the researchers simultaneously measured sleep and CO? output from single flies.

"We think the identification of Eaat2 as a modulator of sleep will be important for researchers who study sleep regulation, sleep-dependent changes in metabolism, and perhaps physicians treating patients with sleep disorders," said Keene. "It suggests sleep researchers need to look beyond the role of neurons to examine how glial cells control our sleep-wake regulation."

The team found that Eaat2 works in specific glial cells of the fly brain, rather than in neurons.

"Our research adds wakefulness to the growing list of fruit fly behaviors where glial cells play an important regulatory role, which includes circadian rhythms, movement, courtship, learning, and memory," said Emilie Peco, Ph.D., who co-led the study and is a research associate in the lab of Don van Meyel, Ph.D., a professor of neurology at the McGill Centre for Research in Neuroscience, and the BRaIN Program of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.

Eaat2 was previously shown to transport taurine. So to test if taurine might explain how Eaat2 affects sleep, Stahl fed taurine to some flies and found they slept more during the daytime than the control flies, but only if Eaat2 was present.

"The study led by Dr. Stahl and Dr. Peco focuses on fundamental mechanisms of sleep and glial cells in flies, but we expect our discovery will fuel research to determine if a mechanism involving the transport of taurine to and from glial cells might influence sleep in humans," said van Meyel. "Even if you don't indulge in energy drinks, there is a lot of taurine in the human brain, and what it does there is not understood all that well."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

No Harm to Sleep With Caffeine Therapy for Apnea of Prematurity

No long-term harmful effects on sleep or control of breathing due to caffeine therapy for apnea of prematurity, reveals a new study of 201 preterm children assessed at ages 5-12.

Grieving Spouses with Sleep Problems are at Higher Risk for Heart Disease

Bereaved spouses with sleep disorders have overactive immune system associated with heart disease, finds a new study.

Sleep Environments Affect Preschool-age Children

Preschool children showed memory traces for sounds heard during nap time, reveal preliminary results from an EEG study.

Inadequate Sleep May Cause Dehydration

Poor sleep at night can cause dehydration which has negative effects on your body. Improper sleep can reduce vasopressin hormone release, thereby the hydration status cannot be regulated.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive