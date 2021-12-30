Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

Advertisement

However, the Omicron case count is in single digit for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha at 9 cases each. Uttarakhand has 4 cases, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir have 3 cases each, Uttar Pradesh 2 cases; Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, and Punjab has 1 case each.Delhi has also seen a major jump in daily COVID caseload as the infection rate has reached 1.29 percent. Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise after May 30, when the tally was also 946. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,45,102 in the city.Delhi's active COVID cases have also climbed to 2,191, the highest in the last six months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (2,372) active COVID cases on June 19.Source: IANS