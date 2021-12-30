About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

by Colleen Fleiss on December 30, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

In the last 24 hours in India, the Omicron tally has risen to 961. Of these, 320 have been discharged after recovery.

Out of the total 263 Omicron cases detected in Delhi, 57 of them have been discharged. Gujarat, with 97 Omicron cases, is the third-highest state in India.

Advertisement


Among other states, Rajasthan has reported 69 Omicron cases, and Kerala has a total of 65 cases. In Telangana, 62 people have so far tested positive for Omicton, while in Tamil Nadu, the count stands at 45. Karnataka has logged 34 cases.

However, the Omicron case count is in single digit for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha at 9 cases each. Uttarakhand has 4 cases, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir have 3 cases each, Uttar Pradesh 2 cases; Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, and Punjab has 1 case each.
Advertisement

Delhi has also seen a major jump in daily COVID caseload as the infection rate has reached 1.29 percent. Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise after May 30, when the tally was also 946. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,45,102 in the city.

Delhi's active COVID cases have also climbed to 2,191, the highest in the last six months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (2,372) active COVID cases on June 19.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Easy-to-take Medicine Suppresses HIV in Children Better
Tsunami of Cases from Omicron, Delta, Warns WHO >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Anti-COVID Pill Avifavir Shows Promise Against Omicron
Anti-COVID Pill Avifavir Shows Promise Against Omicron
Avifavir, the anti-COVID drug developed by Russia-based pharma company ChemRar Group is effective .....
Omicron Variant Drives World's Daily COVID-19 Cases To New Record
Omicron Variant Drives World's Daily COVID-19 Cases To New Record
With the Omicron variant surge, global coronavirus cases at 1.44 million have crossed a prior daily ...
WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Rise in Omicron Cases
WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Rise in Omicron Cases
Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned the Health Department of Tamil Nadu ......
New Antibodies may Neutralize Omicron and Other COVID-19 Variants
New Antibodies may Neutralize Omicron and Other COVID-19 Variants
A new study finding tells us that by focusing on antibodies that target these highly conserved ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close