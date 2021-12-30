Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961

In the last 24 hours in India, the Omicron tally has risen to 961. Of these, 320 have been discharged after recovery.
Out of the total 263 Omicron cases detected in Delhi, 57 of them have been discharged. Gujarat, with 97 Omicron cases, is the third-highest state in India.
Among other states, Rajasthan has reported 69 Omicron cases, and Kerala has a total of 65 cases. In Telangana, 62 people have so far tested positive for Omicton, while in Tamil Nadu, the count stands at 45. Karnataka has logged 34 cases.
Delhi has also seen a major jump in daily COVID caseload as the infection rate has reached 1.29 percent. Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise after May 30, when the tally was also 946. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,45,102 in the city.
Delhi's active COVID cases have also climbed to 2,191, the highest in the last six months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (2,372) active COVID cases on June 19.
Source: IANS