Medindia
Tsunami of Cases from Omicron, Delta, Warns WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on December 30, 2021 at 11:27 PM
Tsunami of Cases from Omicron, Delta, Warns WHO

With the currently circulating Delta variant, Omicron may lead to a 'tsunami of cases' putting pressure on national health systems, cautioned the World Health Organization (WHO).

Recapping WHO's response since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said at a press briefing that he's "highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta -- is leading to a tsunami of cases."

"This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disrupting lives and livelihoods," he added, citing the pressure as not only new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization but also a large number of health workers getting sick themselves.

Tedros reiterated his concern over a recent narrative that Omicron has been causing milder or less severe diseases, Xinhua news agency reported.
"But we are undermining the other side at the same time -- it could be dangerous... we shouldn't undermine the bad news just focusing on the good news," he said.

"We don't want people to be complacent, saying this is not severe, this is mild. And we have to be very careful in that narrative," he added.

Since the Omicron wave has not been fully established in the broader population, Ryan said he's "a little nervous to make positive predictions until we see how well the vaccine protection is going to work in the older and more vulnerable populations."

"I think it's really important over the coming weeks that we keep suppressing transmission of both variants to the minimum that we can," he added.

Source: IANS
<< Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961
Biomarkers of a Long-lasting Post Traumatic Stress Disorder ... >>

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
