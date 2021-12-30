Tsunami of Cases from Omicron, Delta, Warns WHO

Advertisement

Tedros reiterated his concern over a recent narrative that Omicron has been causing milder or less severe diseases, Xinhua news agency reported."But we are undermining the other side at the same time -- it could be dangerous... we shouldn't undermine the bad news just focusing on the good news," he said."We don't want people to be complacent, saying this is not severe, this is mild. And we have to be very careful in that narrative," he added.Since the Omicron wave has not been fully established in the broader population, Ryan said he's "a little nervous to make positive predictions until we see how well the vaccine protection is going to work in the older and more vulnerable populations.""I think it's really important over the coming weeks that we keep suppressing transmission of both variants to the minimum that we can," he added.Source: IANS