About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Easy-to-take Medicine Suppresses HIV in Children Better

by Dr Jayashree on December 30, 2021 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Easy-to-take Medicine Suppresses HIV in Children Better

A once-a-day antiretroviral medicine that is low-cost and easy to take for children is more effective at suppressing HIV than standard treatments, according to a global trial led by researchers at UCL.

The finding is based on a randomized controlled trial called ODYSSEY involving more than 700 children from 29 clinical centers in Africa, Europe, and Asia, who were randomly given either dolutegravir or standard anti-HIV drugs, and who were followed up for at least two years.

Advertisement


The trial findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Professor Diana Gibb (MRC Clinical Trials Unit at UCL), the principal investigator of the ODYSSEY trial and one of the senior authors of the paper, said: "Our findings provide strong evidence for the global roll-out of dolutegravir for children with HIV".
Advertisement

Medical treatments for children often lag woefully behind those of adults because of the separate formulations and studies that are needed.

About 1.8 million children live with HIV but they have had limited treatment options, with medicines that taste unpalatable, that need to be taken twice a day, or that come in large pills that are difficult to swallow. Dolutegravir is given in small tablets usually once a day and the baby pills can be dispersed in water, meaning it's a lot easier for young children to take.

Dolutegravir is an integrase inhibitor that suppresses HIV by inhibiting integrase, an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate.

This is important in encouraging uptake of the treatment and adherence to it over many years. Sadly, only about half of children living with HIV are currently receiving treatment, and those who are not treated face high risks of the impaired immunity and worsening health.

In the study, researchers found that 14% of children receiving dolutegravir experienced treatment failure over two years compared to 22% of children receiving standard treatment.

Treatment failure was deemed to occur if the virus became measurable in the blood. Such a failure may be a result of the drug not being taken as well as the drug not working.

Evidence from adults shows dolutegravir has a high genetic barrier to resistance, meaning viruses are less likely to become resistant to it over time. This was replicated in the ODYSSEY trial, with much less resistance occurring among children and adolescents on dolutegravir-based treatment.

The new findings were reassuring for children, with that given dolutegravir gaining 1kg more and growing 1cm higher over two years - both indicating better growth rather than abnormal weight gain.

Children in the dolutegravir arm had better lipid profiles, meaning a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in the long term.

In the main trial, the children all weighed over 14kg and most were aged six and over. The therapy's effectiveness was also looked at among young children and babies weighing under 14kg, enrolled as a separate group in the trial; results are yet to be published.

The trial participants were enrolled in Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Thailand, the UK, Spain, Portugal, and Germany. Most of the participants were based in sub-Saharan Africa, where most children living with HIV are.

Earlier findings from the ODYSSEY trial showed that children weighing 20kg or more could safely take adult-strength tablets of dolutegravir, informing WHO dosing guidance and contributing to new licenses for the drug in the United States and Europe during 2020.

Simplifying the dosing is crucial. Older children being able to take the same tablets as adults immediately open access to dolutegravir for the majority of children living with HIV. It greatly simplifies procurement for national health systems in low and middle-income countries and lowers costs.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< HIV Prevention Factors Decline Orphanhood
Omicron Tally in India Rises to 961 >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS Drug Toxicity AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Height and Weight-Kids 

Recommended Reading
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people ....
Needlestick Injuries
Needlestick Injuries
A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by ....
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close