WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Rise in Omicron Cases

Advertisement

The state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan urged people to celebrate Christmas, New Year and Pongal in a subdued manner.He said that people must try to have online 'darshans' and virtual celebrations instead of physical visits to religious places.The department will release education materials and media briefs to prevent misinformation.However, the STATE government will not impose any fresh restrictions and the existing curbs would continue till December 31.Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in an official statement appealed to the people to make use of the vaccination facilities through camps across the state.Source: IANS