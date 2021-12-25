WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Rise in Omicron Cases

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned the Health Department of Tamil Nadu against a sudden spurt in Omicron cases.
The experts have warned the possibility of a hike in Omicron cases following inadequate vaccines and lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festival season.
Swaminathan in a review meeting with the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Health Department officials virtually on Friday said that the Omicron variant may not give time to prepare for healthcare providers.
He said that people must try to have online 'darshans' and virtual celebrations instead of physical visits to religious places.
The department will release education materials and media briefs to prevent misinformation.
However, the STATE government will not impose any fresh restrictions and the existing curbs would continue till December 31.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in an official statement appealed to the people to make use of the vaccination facilities through camps across the state.
