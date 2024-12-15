About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Obesity Overtakes Smoking as Australia's Top Health Threat

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 15 2024 10:46 PM

Obesity now poses a greater health risk than smoking in Australia.

Obesity Overtakes Smoking as Australia`s Top Health Threat
Being overweight has overtaken smoking as Australia's primary health risk factor, revealed sources. (1 Trusted Source
Overweight and obesity

Go to source)
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) published its annual Australian Burden of Disease Study for 2024. It is estimated that Australians lost a combined 5.8 million years of healthy life due to living with disease and dying prematurely in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Over 1 billion people world-wide are obese thus affecting their health due to their nutrition and lifestyle. 3.9% of India’s population is obese! Know more about obesity and its prevention.
Tobacco use was previously the leading risk factor, but the AIHW said its burden of disease has declined 41 percent since 2003."

Decline in Smoking, Rise in Obesity

This fall is likely due to declines in smoking prevalence," AIHW spokesperson Michelle Gourley said in a statement. The study attributed 8.3 percent of Australia's total disease burden in 2024 to the risk factor of being overweight, with tobacco use responsible for 7.6 percent and all dietary risks for 4.8 percent.

A separate report published by the AIHW in June found that 66 percent of Australian adults and 26 percent of children and adolescents were overweight or obese in 2022. Cancer remained the leading group of diseases causing burden in 2024, accounting for 16.4 percent of the national loss of healthy life.

Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
“We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are”. - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling ‘the bulge’. With childhood obesity on the rise ...
For young Australians, mental health conditions, suicide and self-inflicted injuries were the leading contributors of disease burden.

Reference:
  1. Overweight and obesity - (https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/overweight-obesity/overweight-and-obesity/contents/about)
Source-IANS
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
How to Lose Weight?
How to Lose Weight?
Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Recommended Readings
Latest Obesity News
View All
Advertisement