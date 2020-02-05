by Colleen Fleiss on  May 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM Obesity News
Obesity: New Risk Factor for COVID-19
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that people with obesity, with BMI of 40 or higher are at an increased risk of developing serious COVID-19 outcomes. The countries with a high percentage of obese patients may experience a higher strain on their healthcare system.

Leading data and analytics company GlobalData's epidemiologists have analyzed the proportion of men and women over the age of 18 years across the nine major markets* who are severely obese. GlobalData epidemiologists estimated 27 million individuals over the age of 18 years across the 9MM to be obese in 2020, which corresponds to 1.5% of the total population.

Katie Wrenn, MPH, Associate Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments: "Studies from previous viral pandemics, such as the swine flu outbreak in 2009, reported severe obesity as an independent risk factor for increased mortality with infection. Data from previous viral pandemics, combined with new emerging data on COVID-19, indicates the importance of including severe obesity in risk group calculations.


The US has the highest proportion of individuals who are severely obese in the 9MM with a total prevalence of approximately 8%. GlobalData epidemiologists found that the UK has the second highest proportion of its population that are severely obese, with an approximate total prevalence of 2.5%.

Wrenn adds: "Knowing the prevalence of severe obesity in a population can help determine the risk of severe COVID-19 and the number of hospitalized patients. This population may need to be protected to help reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths."

Source: Medindia

