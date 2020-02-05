by Colleen Fleiss on  May 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM Environmental Health
Bio-Medical Waste: 800 To 1,000 Kg Generated Everyday in Haryana
In Haryana, 800 to 1,000 kg of medical waste is generated everyday.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Director General of Urban Local Body (ULB): "We and health department are complementing each other in such a manner to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services to citizens living in 87 municipalities in Haryana to fight COVID-19."

"The average daily collection of 800-1,000 kg PPE including gloves, masks etc of Bio-Hazardous waste is being collected from individual households, offices, quarantine households, hospitals etc. across all districts and handed over to concerned agency in coordination with Health Department for its safe and scientific disposal. It has been reported by certain municipalities that people have partially started using homemade washable/reusable masks," Agrawal said."Among 87 municipalities, 10 Municipal Corporations, 19 Municipal Councils and 58 Municipal Committees are tirelessly working to ensure cleanliness in their respective jurisdictions followed by disposing off the municipal waste through 22,440 sanitation workers in all ULBs," Agrawal said.


The ULBs have deployed mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning of main roads and approximately 499 kms of roads are being swept and cleaned per day.

"Disinfecting activities are being done on war footing at all public places such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, government offices, malls, colonies and public or community toilets etc. About 1,879 public places and 1,333 public and community toilets are being disinfected regularly," he said.

Source: IANS

