Bio-Medical Waste: 800 To 1,000 Kg Generated Everyday in Haryana

In Haryana, 800 to 1,000 kg of medical waste is generated everyday.



Amit Kumar Agrawal, Director General of Urban Local Body (ULB): "We and health department are complementing each other in such a manner to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services to citizens living in 87 municipalities in Haryana to fight COVID-19."

‘On April 30, 893 kg of bio-hazardous waste was generated in all districts of Haryana and contribution of Gurugram and Faridabad is higher than other districts.’





"Disinfecting activities are being done on war footing at all public places such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, government offices, malls, colonies and public or community toilets etc. About 1,879 public places and 1,333 public and community toilets are being disinfected regularly," he said.



"The average daily collection of 800-1,000 kg PPE including gloves, masks etc of Bio-Hazardous waste is being collected from individual households, offices, quarantine households, hospitals etc. across all districts and handed over to concerned agency in coordination with Health Department for its safe and scientific disposal. It has been reported by certain municipalities that people have partially started using homemade washable/reusable masks," Agrawal said."Among 87 municipalities, 10 Municipal Corporations, 19 Municipal Councils and 58 Municipal Committees are tirelessly working to ensure cleanliness in their respective jurisdictions followed by disposing off the municipal waste through 22,440 sanitation workers in all ULBs," Agrawal said.