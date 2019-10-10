medindia

Novel Blood Test can Help Accelerate Brain Cancer Diagnosis

by Iswarya on  October 10, 2019 at 2:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New blood test developed can help accelerate the brain cancer diagnosis. The test uses infrared light to produce a "bio-signature" of a blood sample and applies artificial intelligence (AI) to check for cancer signs. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Novel Blood Test can Help Accelerate Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Novel Blood Test can Help Accelerate Brain Cancer Diagnosis

This research is being commercialized by ClinSpec Diagnostics Limited; an award-winning company spun out from the university in February 2019. The work also involved clinicians at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, the University of Liverpool, and the Walton NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool.

Show Full Article


Dr. Matthew J. Baker, Reader in Strathclyde's Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry and Chief Scientific Officer with ClinSpec Diagnostics, led the study. He said: "This is the first publication of data from our clinical feasibility study, and it is the first demonstration that our blood test works in the clinic. Earlier detection of brain tumors in the diagnostic pathway brings the potential to improve patient quality of life and survival significantly, whilst also providing savings to the health services."

Dr. Holly Butler, Research and Development Director with ClinSpec Diagnostics, said: "The results presented are the beginning of a clinical roadmap of studies, that aim to bring the technology through regulatory approval, and ultimately to provide patients with rapid access to diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Paul Brennan, the Senior Clinical Lecturer and Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University of Edinburgh, a partner in the study, said: "Diagnosing brain tumors is difficult, leading to delays and frustration for lots of patients. The problem is that symptoms of brain tumors are quite non-specific, such as headache or memory problems. It can be difficult for doctors to tell which people are most likely to have a brain tumor.

"With this new test, we have shown that we can help doctors quickly identify which patients with these non-specific symptoms should be prioritized for urgent brain imaging. This means a more rapid diagnosis for people with a brain tumor and quicker access to treatment."

The Brain Tumour Charity ambassador Hayley Smith, whose husband Matthew is currently living with a glioblastoma brain tumor, is backing this research. They learned in July 2016, three weeks after Matthew's surgery, that his tumor was a grade 4 glioblastoma.

West-Lothian-based Hayley said: "We urgently need to find new treatments and ultimately a cure as more and more people are being diagnosed with this devastating disease.

"It is very encouraging to hear that this blood test can lead to a quicker diagnosis of brain cancer. Matthew's doctors believe that his brain tumor was slowly growing for around 14 years but only started presenting symptoms that could be linked to a brain tumor around six weeks before he ended up in A and E following a seizure. Initially, these symptoms had been misdiagnosed as a migraine- had this new test been available, it might have been spotted earlier.

"Scotland now has research teams from all over the world, and all are experts in their fields. It's so promising to know that we have the best of the best, looking into quicker diagnosis and new treatments.

"This kind of test will be vital to patients, helping people to get the correct diagnosis quicker, which ultimately will help people to get the urgent medical care that they need."

Patients with brain cancer frequently present with non-specific symptoms, and the final cancer diagnosis can be time-consuming. The researchers have analyzed samples from a prospective cohort of 104 patients; they found that the blood test could distinguish patients with brain cancer from healthy individuals correctly 87% of the time.

These findings suggest that this approach may be useful to doctors in helping to prioritize patients needing brain scans in order to diagnose tumors. While the proposed system does not offer an absolute diagnosis, it could play a significant role in the diagnostic process as a triage tool.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Astrocytoma

Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets

'Reverse engineered' brain cancer cells have been developed that are useful for identifying new drug targets for developing treatments for glioblastoma, a very dangerous form of brain cancer.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseThalassemiaCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentUndescended TesticlesCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBrainVaricocele

What's New on Medindia

South Beach Diet

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

Numbness and Tingling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive