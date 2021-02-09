Nitrogen in Breast Milk Helps Infant Development

‘Human milk establishes the microbiome in the infant gut through oligosaccharides.’

The study shows that the,(a beneficial bacterium present in the gut of the infants) utilizes the mother's milk products including those the infants don't digest. It makes use of urea (the waste product) as a nitrogen source.The urea nitrogen connection is important in ruminant animals, and plays a critical role in infant nutrition.According to Sela "We want to characterize mechanistically what is going on within the microbes themselves. We're trying to reduce the system into its components and then paint the larger picture once we understand the smaller aspects of it,"More studies are needed to see the relationship between nitrogen in human milk and infant development.Source: Medindia