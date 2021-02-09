COVID-19 Biomarkers Identified in Children

‘In children, COVID-19 causes multisystem inflammatory response syndrome and is fatal. ’

"It is crucial to improve our understanding of MIS-C in the current environment, given reports of rising rates of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. and the return of many students to school for the fall term," says Moshe Arditi, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division at Cedars-Sinai.A study was conducted among a small group of patients to see the pathogenic pathway in MIS-C. In this,The symptoms of the condition are persistent fever, gastrointestinal problems, cardiovascular problems (sudden heart shock and heart muscle inflammation), respiratory problems and neurological problems. These problems are life threatening and can also lead to bacterial infections."We deployed an array of advanced techniques, including proteomics, RNA sequencing and analyses of antibodies and immune system signaling," says Van Eyk, professor of Cardiology, Biomedical Sciences and Pathology and Laboratory "By combining forces, we are better able to accelerate scientific discoveries to keep pace with the rapidly evolving pandemic and to inform clinical decisions."Further investigations are needed to validate the findings.Source: Medindia