by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2020 at 9:32 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pasteurization Inactivates Coronavirus in Human Milk
Pasteurizing human milk was found to inactivate COVID-19 virus, revealed new research.

"While there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through breast milk, there is always a theoretical risk," said study lead author Greg Walker from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Empowering Better Health

According to the study published in the 'Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health', there are five human milk banks in Australia. As the Covid-19 pandemic evolves, these milk banks continue to provide donated breast milk to pre-term babies who lack access to their mother's own milk.


Donors are screened for diseases and the milk is tested and pasteurized to ensure that it is safe for medically fragile babies.

"We've seen in previous pandemics that pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) supplies may be interrupted because of safety considerations so that's why we wanted to show that PDHM remains safe," Walker said.

For this study, the team worked in the Kirby Institute's PC-3 lab to experimentally infect small amounts of frozen and freshly expressed breast milk from healthy Lifeblood Milk donors. They then heated the milk samples — now infected with SARS-CoV-2 to 63 degree Celsius for 30 minutes to simulate the pasteurization process that occurs in milk banks. The study found that after this process, they did not contain any infectious, live virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology
READ MORE
New Process Adds Six Weeks To Milk’s Shelf Life
shelf life of milk can be increased by seven weeks after subjected to a new method that improves upon pasteurization
READ MORE
Listeria Contamination Found in Products of Pennsylvanian Milk Farm
Health officials have long advised people not to drink raw milk or consume other unpasteurized dairy products because of the risk of bacterial contamination.
READ MORE
Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
READ MORE
Lactose Intolerance
Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.
READ MORE
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Pasteurization of milkImportance of BreastfeedingTypes of MilkWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTypes of Food AllergiesThe Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and HealthAcid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and WellbeingLactose IntoleranceSurprising Benefits of Dairy