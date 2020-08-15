by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2020 at 9:27 PM Coronavirus News
Govt Says Over 70% COVID Patients Recover in India
In India, the COVID-19 recovery rate has soared past 70% due to successful implementation of an effective containment strategy, and aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management.

According to the ministry, "The record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 was registered in the last 24 hours. The coordinated efforts of the Centre, state and UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries. The recovery rate has reached another high of 70.38 per cent."

Out of the total 2,329,638 cases, recoveries have surged to 1,639,599. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stand at 6,43,948 and are only 27.64% of the total cases.


In the first week of July, the daily average recovered cases were at 15,000 which jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August.

Besides this, as a result of the focus on effective clinical treatment, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of ambulances and timely treatment have resulted in a drop in the case fatality rate.

The case fatality rate is the proportion of people who die from a specified disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time and is used as a measure of disease severity, and it stands at 1.98 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that the country's test, track and treat strategy has achieved another peak with 7,33,449 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.6 crore. The tests per million has also jumped to 18,852.

"To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as of today consists of 1,421 labs in the country; 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs," the ministry added.

Source: IANS

