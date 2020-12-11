by Colleen Fleiss on  November 12, 2020 at 11:58 PM Tropical Disease News
Nigeria Launches Yellow Fever Vaccination Drive
Southern Nigeria's Enugu state has launched yellow fever fumigation and vaccination drive.

The vaccination and fumigation exercises in Ette and Umuopu communities in Igbo-Eze North area of the Enugu state began on Wednesday after the confirmation of the yellow fever outbreak in the area, said Emmanuel Obi, the state's commissioner for health in a statement reaching Xinhua on Thursday.

Obi said the state had begun active case surveillance to obtain necessary information on the epidemic for further decision-making.


He confirmed that vaccination and fumigation were carried out by a medical team from the state ministry of health.

The health official said the state government had embarked on risk communication in the affected communities, and had formally notified the federal ministry of health and the Nigerian Center for Disease Control(NCDC).

According to reports by local media, Enugu state government on Saturday confirmed that yellow fever was responsible for the strange death of over 50 persons at Ette and Umuopu communities in the state since the beginning of September.

Source: IANS

