medindia

Yellow Fever Vaccine: Single Dose Does Not Offer Lasting Protection to All Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 21, 2019 at 9:01 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has suggested that long-term efficacy of primary yellow fever vaccination in infants is absent, despite 9-12-month-olds being the main targets of routine vaccination in countries in which yellow fever is endemic.
Yellow Fever Vaccine: Single Dose Does Not Offer Lasting Protection to All Children
Yellow Fever Vaccine: Single Dose Does Not Offer Lasting Protection to All Children

The virus attacks the liver cells, often causing jaundice from which the disease gets its name. Severe bleeding occurs in 25 to 50 % of cases, with high levels of mortality observed 7 to 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

Show Full Article


Since 2013, WHO recommends a single dose of the vaccine for life-long protection. This recommendation is based on proof of long-term efficacy, in vitro and in vivo, established in adults and children over 2 years of age.

In this respect, WHO recommended research into the long-term persistence of the immunity conferred by vaccination in this age group. This research was performed by José Enrique Mejía from Unit 1043 Center for Pathophysiology of Toulouse Purpan in partnership with Cristina Domingo from Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, and researchers from the USA, Ghana and Mali, with support from the Wellcome Trust.

Their study verified whether children to whom the vaccine was administered at around 9 months of age were still protected several years later. The team studied two cohorts, one from Mali (587 children) and the other from Ghana (436 children), in whom the levels of specific antibodies to the yellow fever virus had been measured 4 weeks after vaccination. They then repeated the measurement several years later, with findings from previous studies enabling them to estimate that levels above 0.5 IU/ml should protect children from infection.

In the Malian cohort, 4.5 years after vaccination, only half of the children continued to present levels of antibodies above 0.5 IU/ml. And 19.3 % presented detectable antibodies but at levels below this recommended threshold (<0.5 IU/ml). The proportion of children seropositive for these antibodies was therefore 69.7 % as opposed to 96.7 % just after vaccination.

In the Ghanaian cohort, 2.5 years after vaccination, only around 30 % of children continued to be protected against infection and 11.7 % continued to present specific antibodies but in low concentrations (<0.5 IU/ml). All in all, 39.4 % of the children were considered seropositive as opposed to 72.7 % just after vaccination.

Irrespective of the differences in vaccine efficacy between these two groups, which could be explained by ethnic and environmental factors (urban/rural population, seasonality of vaccination, diet, exposure to other infectious agents, etc.), the results in both cases show a substantial fall - practically by half - in the levels of protective antibodies in the years following vaccination, and which predict the absence of protection against infection for large numbers of children.

"Maintaining immunity to the virus during childhood and in adulthood is fundamental for obtaining vaccine coverage beyond the threshold of 80 % of the population in order to prevent the risk of epidemic", concludes Mejía.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver failure and death.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Single Dose of Yellow Fever Vaccine Does Not Offer Lifelong Protection to All Children

Taking a single dose of the yellow fever vaccine does not offer long-lasting protection for most children, reveals a new study.

Markers Predict Mortality in Patients With Symptoms of Yellow Fever

Disease markers for yellow fever such as older age, high neutrophil count, high hepatic aspartate aminotransferase, and high viral load are linked to high mortality. Early admission to ICU increases chances of survival.

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Sick Building Syndrome

Sick Building Syndrome is a condition that presents with a set of symptoms (like fatigue, nausea, headache, irritation in the eyes/nose/throat) which are not related to any identifiable cause.

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

More News on:

Yellow FeverFebrile Fits / Febrile ConvulsionsHeight and Weight-KidsQ FeverFeverSick Building SyndromeZika FeverNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

Ankle Edema

World Alzheimer's Day: Let's Not Forget the Forgetful
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive