Goa has reported zero COVID-19 related deaths, revealed sources. The state recorded 109 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.



Goa had reported its first Covid-19 related death in June 22 and its overall death count on account of the pandemic currently stands at 656.



In all, 45,498 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Goa and so far. The health authorities have tested 3.17 lakh samples, nearly one fifth of the state's population, for Covid-19 so far.



