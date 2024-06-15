Researchers from the Men’s Health Research Program at UBC launched "In Good Company," a website and podcast series designed to help men discuss mental health with friends (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Why is protecting men’s mental health important?One in five men struggle with mental health challenges, yet many hesitate to get professional help due to societal expectations of male strength and self-reliance. This lack of support can worsen mental health issues, leading to higher risks of depression, anxiety and suicide among men.
How will In Good Company help men face these challenges?The website offers practical tips on starting conversations with friends about a range of issues, reminding men that reaching out is a positive step and that their friends do want to help. The podcast explores these issues in greater depth, with new episodes every two weeks featuring guest speakers sharing their expertise and life lessons.
These resources were inspired by a photovoice project where men shared stories of connecting, bonding and helping each other out, as well as instances where peer support fell short. The overwhelming desire from the participants was for stronger connections and more support from their peers.
Importance of Peer SupportPeer influence can be powerful in driving change. Informal peer networks can be just as influential and supportive. While men are encouraged to open up, there’s been limited guidance in how to do so effectively. That’s the gap In Good Company aims to fill.
