New Website and Podcast Series Aims to Help Men Discuss Mental Health With Friends

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How men can better support each other's mental health



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

75% of all suicide deaths worldwide are men. #mentalhealth #menshealth #medindia’

75% of all suicide deaths worldwide are men. #mentalhealth #menshealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Why is protecting men’s mental health important?

Did You Know?

Men are more likely to avoid seeking professional help due to societal expectations of masculinity. #menshealth #mentalhealth #medindia

Advertisement

How will In Good Company help men face these challenges?

Advertisement

Importance of Peer Support

How men can better support each other’s mental health - (https://news.ubc.ca/2024/06/how-men-can-better-support-each-others-mental-health/)