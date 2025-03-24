Waterjet Surgery: Enlarged Prostate Relief Without Sexual Health Sacrifice!

Aquablation surgery offers a minimally invasive solution for enlarged prostate while preserving sexual function.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), is a common disorder in older men that causes urinary issues such as poor urine flow and increased urination frequency. A common side effect of traditional treatments, particularly laser surgeries, is retrograde ejaculation, which can impair sexual satisfaction and fertility. The WATER III trial involved a water-based surgical procedure, called Aquablation; a promising substitute for traditional lasers. It can dramatically lessen the symptoms while maintaining sexual function.
‘Did You Know?
That even when retrograde ejaculation or certain medications trigger a dry orgasm your brain still experiences the complete sensations of orgasm even though no ejaculate is expelled.#sexualhealth #prostateenlargement #medindia’
That even when retrograde ejaculation or certain medications trigger a dry orgasm your brain still experiences the complete sensations of orgasm even though no ejaculate is expelled.#sexualhealth #prostateenlargement #medindia’
Understanding Retrograde EjaculationRetrograde ejaculation is a condition where semen is misdirected from the urethra and ends up in the bladder during an orgasm. Nerve injury, Certain drugs, or surgical procedures can cause the bladder neck not to seal properly, resulting in this condition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Retrograde Ejaculation
Go to source).
The lack of normal ejaculatory experience may cause some people to feel less satisfied with their sexual experiences, which could have an effect on their mental health. Retrograde ejaculation normally has no negative physical health consequences, but for some men, it can have a major impact on their sexual and reproductive happiness.
According to a survey, sexual dysfunction, such as decreased sexual pleasure and altered ejaculatory function, affects approximately 60% of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist weight loss medications decrease sexual desire: a theoretical framework based in the serotonergic pathway
Go to source).
Aquablation: The Future of Prostate TreatmentThe patient is usually sedated during Aquablation, and the surgeon employs a cutting-edge technology, such as real-time ultrasonography, to precisely map the prostate gland. The extra prostate tissue that is responsible for the urinary symptoms is then precisely targeted and removed using a high-pressure waterjet guided by a robotic system.
The traditional laser techniques like Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) and Thulium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (ThuLEP) require concentrated energy to remove excess tissue, which frequently has negative side effects (2). Compared to standard surgical techniques, waterjet treatment is less intrusive and requires less recovery time since it reduces thermal damage and helps protect surrounding structures that are important for sexual function.
“Optimize your prostate health—elevate your sex!”
References:
- Retrograde Ejaculation - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/retrograde-ejaculation)
- Glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist weight loss medications decrease sexual desire: a theoretical framework based in the serotonergic pathway - (https://academic.oup.com/jsm)
Source-European Association of Urology