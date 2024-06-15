About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Expanding the Donor Pool: Considering Organ Exchange Among Unrelated Individuals

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 15 2024 2:24 PM

Expanding the Donor Pool: Considering Organ Exchange Among Unrelated Individuals
Experts suggest that opening up organ exchange among unrelated individuals could expand the donor pool, potentially saving many lives. While this move may seem promising, there are policy concerns and risks to consider. Currently, Indian laws primarily permit living donations from close relatives, including parents, siblings, children, spouses, grandparents, and grandchildren (1 Trusted Source
Living donation

Go to source).
Reports indicate that the Centre is discussing the possibility of allowing organ exchange between unrelated individuals with non-profits and transplant surgeons. However, donations from distant relatives, in-laws, or long-time friends undergo additional scrutiny to prevent any financial exchanges.

Consent for Organ Donation
Consent for Organ Donation
What does legislation say about organ donation? What are the types of consent in your country? These questions are answered here.

Experts Debate Opening Up Organ Exchange Among Unrelated Individuals

Dr. Sudeep Singh Sachdev, Director and Senior Consultant Nephrology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, emphasized that expanding organ exchange among unrelated individuals could enhance the donor pool in India, potentially benefiting countless patients awaiting transplants. Despite the medical concerns about organ rejection due to genetic differences, advancements in immunosuppressive therapies have improved the feasibility and success rates of transplants between unrelated donors.

Dr. Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head of Medical Strategy and Operations at Fortis Healthcare, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the urgent need to address India's low donation rates compared to other countries with robust transplant programs.

However, both experts stressed the importance of stringent regulatory measures to ensure ethical practices and prevent exploitation. They advocated for comprehensive pre-transplant evaluations and robust regulatory frameworks.

Organ Donation In India: Know More About Systems And Procedures
Organ Donation In India: Know More About Systems And Procedures
In India, the wait list for patients who need an organ transplant is growing all the time. Nearly 90% of people on the waiting list die without getting an organ.
Dr. Arvinder Soin, Chairman and Chief Surgeon at Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation, expressed skepticism about the necessity of altruistic organ donations in India. He warned of the potential exploitation of the poor by the wealthy and called for a focus on improving deceased donation rates through public awareness campaigns and mandatory declaration of brain death in all ICUs.

In conclusion, while the idea of expanding organ exchange among unrelated individuals may offer hope for addressing the organ shortage, it also raises complex ethical and regulatory challenges that must be carefully addressed.

Advertisement
Essential Must-Know Legal Aspects of Organ Donation
Essential Must-Know Legal Aspects of Organ Donation
The offenses and penalties under the IPC ensure that standards of Public Health are maintained and unnecessary breaches of community well-being are avoided.
Reference:
  1. Living donation - (https://unos.org/transplant/living-donation/)
Source-Medindia
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...

Latest Organ Donation News
View All
Advertisement