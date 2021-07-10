New Toolbox for Dementia Patients Developed

A Multilingual Dementia Research and Assessment (MUDRA) Toolbox that includes questionnaires and various cognitive tests to assess different domains of cognition such as attention and executive function, memory, language, and visuospatial functions has been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The MUDRA tool has been made available in five different languages for use in the clinic and research.
The MUDRA Toolbox is a collective effort by seven leading centres in India -- NIMHANS (Bangalore), AIIMS (New-Delhi), SCTIMST (Trivandrum), NIMS (Hyderabad), Apollo Hospital (Kolkata), Manipal Hospital (Bangalore) and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. The pioneering initiative undertaken by ICMR Neuro Cognitive Tool Box (ICMR-NCTB) consortium aims to transform India's dementia and mild cognitive impairment research and clinical practices.
The ICMR DG said, "We hope this would be used in quality longitudinal studies and for early and accurate diagnosis of dementia. It includes a short 5 minutes cognitive screening instrument for the busy clinic, and a detailed version for more in-depth clinical testing for research."
Dr R.S. Dhaliwal, Head, Non-Communicable Diseases at ICMR, said, "MUDRA Toolbox is a unique tool consisting of various tests and questionnaires and is sensitive to the factors that affect performance on cognitive tests including education, language and culture."
Source: IANS