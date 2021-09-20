Brain Scan Predicts the Development of Alzheimer’s Dementia

Advertisement

The study team designed anof 236 patients with an average of 67 years. The measure of the brain levels of beta-amyloid protein was done using a widely used metric known as the standard uptake value ratio (SUVR) to the scans.says senior author Suzanne Schindler, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of neurology.The study aimed to estimate the time when a person has no cognitive symptoms but is likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. The Amyloid PET scans are extensively used for Alzheimer's research.However, the present approach represents asays, Schindler.The study thereby states thatAfter this tipping point, amyloid accumulation follows a reliable trajectory.One may reach the tipping point even in their 50s or 80s. But once this tipping point passes, the accumulation of amyloid levels escalates up and up. Hence,Source: Medindia