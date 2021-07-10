About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
CDC Says United States at Risk of Severe Flu This Year

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Experts at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza (CDC) warned that United States could be at risk for a severe flu season this year.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that it is because the US population may now have reduced immunity against influenza after seasonal flu cases reached an all-time low last year when large parts of the nation were shut down due to the pandemic, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

There were around 2,000 flu cases last influenza season, according to data reported to the CDC. By comparison, the 2019-2020 flu season saw an estimated 35 million cases, according to the agency.

Walensky urged Americans to get shots for both Covid and the flu, saying vaccinations are not just important for ending the pandemic but also preventing other infectious diseases.
An increase in flu infections this winter could put an additional burden on the nation's health-care system, increasing stress on health care workers who are already fighting a high number of hospitalisations due to Covid, she said.

About 69,000 Americans are currently in inpatient beds with Covid, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

"We continue to see many hospitals and intensive care units across the country at full capacity," Walensky said.

"Each year in the United States, influenza can claim between 12,000 and 52,000 lives and result in 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalisations."

She said it is safe and effective to get vaccines for Covid and the flu at the same time.

"We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated for influenza, so that we can provide protection for those who are at most risk, such as adults who are over 65, those of any age who have chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes, and children, especially under five who are at risk of severe complications from the flu," she said.

Source: IANS
