Brain Dead Man's Organs Save Three Lives

Advertisement

"I salute the deceased donor and his family to have realised the value of organ donation and giving life to many ailing patients. We should all be a part of this noble act of giving life after death by donating organs," said Dr Anil Mandhani, Executive Director, Urology and Kidney Transplant, in a statement."The patients who received the kidneys did not have genuine living donors and they were fighting for life on dialysis for long. But this gentle act of donation gave them new lease of life. This should encourage everyone to come forward and get themselves registered for organ donation," he added.In India, the current organ donation rate is less than 1 donor per million population as compared to more than 30 donors per million in most western countries.There is serious shortage of organs and the gap between the number of organs donated and the number of people waiting for transplants is ever increasing. Each year, half a million Indians die while waiting for an organ transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them.Source: IANS