Brain Dead Teenager's Organ from Bengal Save Three Lives

‘Teenage organ donor Mallika Majumdar, from Bengal who was declared brain dead save three critically ill patients by donating her kidneys and liver.’

Two kidneys and the liver of Siliguri resident Mallika Majumdar were donated to three patients after she was declared brain dead in the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education (IPGMER) here on Friday while her skin and cornea have been preserved for appropriate receptors."The donor was admitted to our hospital on July 23 with a brain infection. She slipped into the coma on August 14 and was declared brain dead yesterday. Her family members agreed to donate her vital organs," Mrinmoy Banerjee, IPGMER Superintendent told IANS."Her skin and cornea have not been placed in any patients as of now. That requires some procedure. It can't be an instant process," he said.While the kidneys were successfully transplanted to two patients in IPGMER, the liver was given to a 44-year-old patient from Hyderabad, admitted in east Kolkata's Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals through a "green corridor" felicitated by the city police in the early hours on Saturday.The hospital authority later praised the role of police and state administration for their proactive attitude which helped in the successful transplant."Our daughter was brain dead. There was no chance for her to live again. But we are happy and proud that her organs helped save the lives of other people," Majumdar's father said.Source: IANS