Brain Dead Teenager's Organ from Bengal Save Three Lives

by Iswarya on  August 20, 2018 at 9:55 AM Organ Donation News
Organs of Mallika Majumdar, a 15-year-old teenage girl who was declared brain dead at a city hospital were donated to three other critically ill patients, stated the hospital authority.
Brain Dead Teenager's Organ from Bengal Save Three Lives

Two kidneys and the liver of Siliguri resident Mallika Majumdar were donated to three patients after she was declared brain dead in the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education (IPGMER) here on Friday while her skin and cornea have been preserved for appropriate receptors.

"The donor was admitted to our hospital on July 23 with a brain infection. She slipped into the coma on August 14 and was declared brain dead yesterday. Her family members agreed to donate her vital organs," Mrinmoy Banerjee, IPGMER Superintendent told IANS.

"Her skin and cornea have not been placed in any patients as of now. That requires some procedure. It can't be an instant process," he said.

While the kidneys were successfully transplanted to two patients in IPGMER, the liver was given to a 44-year-old patient from Hyderabad, admitted in east Kolkata's Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals through a "green corridor" felicitated by the city police in the early hours on Saturday.

The hospital authority later praised the role of police and state administration for their proactive attitude which helped in the successful transplant.

"Our daughter was brain dead. There was no chance for her to live again. But we are happy and proud that her organs helped save the lives of other people," Majumdar's father said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

India Aims to Overcome Shortage of Organ Donation

India Aims to Overcome Shortage of Organ Donation

India's Department of Biotechnology has decided to give a big push for research in "tissue engineering" aimed at eventually creating human organs.

Tamil Nadu Adjudged the Best State in Organ Donation

Tamil Nadu Adjudged the Best State in Organ Donation

Tamil Nadu was adjudged the best state for Organ Donation, mandatory certification of brain stem deaths, streamlining organ distribution and setting up green corridors.

Canadian Donation Policy Has Raised Organ Donation in Ontario by 57%

Canadian Donation Policy Has Raised Organ Donation in Ontario by 57%

Since 2006, Ontario organ donation has increased after the implementation of a new Canadian policy, Donation after Circulatory determination of death (DCD).

31-Year-Old Organ Donor Saves Three Lives; Family Creates Awareness on Organ Donation

31-Year-Old Organ Donor Saves Three Lives; Family Creates Awareness on Organ Donation

Family members of Kevin Sullivan donated his organs to three people. Out of them, the youngest recipient was just two years old!

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinsons disease are correctable to an extent.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

