New Technique in Dialysis is Promising

Typically, vascular surgeons fashion a vein-to-artery arteriovenous fistula (AVF) -- a larger, stronger blood vessel -- by dividing a vein in the patient's wrist and joining it to the artery.This enhances blood flow and vein access for the two needles that route a patient's blood through the dialysis machine and back into the body.Yet the method, standard procedure for the last 50 years, hassaid Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Alan Dardik, professor of surgery (vascular) and of cellular and molecular physiology, and senior author of the study.Sixty percent of fistulas fail to mature, and only 50% are still usable a year later. For women, success rates are even lower, with just 40% of fistulas still usable at one year.For the many cases in which the fistula can't be maintained, Dardik said, patients need an artificial graft, which has an even lower success rate.he said, a procedure that carries increased risk of infection and death.Patients receiving dialysis by catheter have a 1.6 to 2.5 times higher mortality rate than those receiving dialysis by fistulas.In the new surgical technique, known as, surgeons essentially reverse the procedure, bringing the artery over to the vein.They also use a tourniquet instead of clamps to temporarily stop blood flow while operating. This requires less handling of the artery and vein than the traditional method and results in better blood flow and a more robust fistula.said Dardik.Building on a 2016 pilot study of RADAR's effectiveness involving 53 patients, the new study examined 201 patients who had the novel artery-to-vein surgery and compared them with 73 who had the traditional vein-to-artery surgery.At one year, 72.2% of the RADAR patients had viable fistulas, compared with 48.1% of traditional fistula patients. At three years, fistulas remained viable in 62.1% of RADAR patients versus 37.6% of patients with traditional fistulas.Notably, the new procedure was just as successful for female patients as male patients.The researchers confirmed their findings in animal (rat) studies in which they created both artery-to-vein fistulas and vein-to-artery fistulas, and examined the differences. The results closely mirrored those for the human patients.The animal studies also made clear why the new technique was more effective. Using CAT scans and ultrasound, researchers observed crucial differences in hemodynamics between the two surgical techniques.Dardik said.Given the significant need for dialysis, Dardik said, the new technique offers a clear opportunity for improving patient outcomes through more robust fistulas and fewer procedures to maintain access and the related complications.he said,Source: Eurekalert