Master Regulator Genes of Asthma Identified

‘Nasal signatures of mild, moderate, and severe asthma have been identified. Master regulator genes that causally regulate key biological processes such as inflammatory response and ciliary function that underlie asthma have also been identified. Potential to develop novel therapeutics for asthma.’ Read More..

156 children were recruited at Mount Sinai Health System in New York with severe persistent asthma as well as controls for nasal transcriptome profiling.Network-based and probabilistic causal methods were applied to identify severe asthma genes and their master regulators.The same approach was then taken in an independent cohort of 190 adults with mild/moderate asthma and controls to identify mild/moderate asthma genes and their master regulators.Comparative analysis of the master regulator genes followed by validation testing in independent children with severe asthma (n=21) and mild/moderate asthma (n=154) was then performed.Said Mount Sinai's Dr. Supinda Bunyavanich of the research:Source: Eurekalert