World Asthma Day, observed on the first Tuesday of May aims to educate the general public and create awareness about asthma. This day also helps to support asthma patients and their families to cope well with the condition.Fear has gripped the hearts of people because of the deadly pandemic, especially those with asthma. They are anxious, if their situation could get worse or if they would be easily affected by the SARS-CoV-2.How has coronavirus affected asthma patients? Is there a link between COVID-19 and asthma

‘World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May annually across the world. There is no cure for asthma, but the symptoms can be managed to help patients lead a normal productive life. So, lets come together to raise awareness about asthma during this COVID-19 pandemic.’

that infection rates have increased among asthma patients. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that people with moderate-severe asthma might be at a higher risk for more severe disease (there is no confirmed evidence).