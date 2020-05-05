that infection rates have increased among asthma patients. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that people with moderate-severe asthma might be at a higher risk for more severe disease (there is no confirmed evidence).
One good news to all asthma patients out there is that air pollution rates have drastically reduced
, so they can be at ease and breathe a bit of clean air for a while.
"Just one month into COVID-19 we were already at 75% lower air pollution levels globally than any other time post World War II, which has meant asthma sufferers can breathe more easily and proves that it is possible to ensure our atmosphere does not exceed 1.5 degrees centigrade of global warming by 2050,"
said Vanya Veras, a Malta-based expert in environmental affairs, waste management and green infrastructure.
"This is backed by new research by climate experts who have studied the effect resulting from having a good part of the world in lockdown or self-isolation, meaning that millions of people are at home and not traveling,"
continues Veras. "This has led to much less traffic on the roads, fewer flights, and less activity overall, thus flattening the coronavirus infection curve and causing emissions to plummet."
Asthma: Facts and Statistics
How to Create Awareness about Asthma?
is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world after a common cold. Asthma attacks are treated with bronchodilators
(inhalers) and steroids. However, standard treatments are not beneficial for acute severe asthma patients and could eventually cause death.
First World Asthma Day
was held in 1998 in more than 35 countries. Each year a new theme is chosen and various activities are organized across the world. Activities like:
- Free asthma screening
- Advertising through media (Radio, TV, Facebook, Twitter)
- Organizing conferences, seminars, workshops
- Setting up a free asthma telephone helpline
- Educating children, teens and parents
- Fundraising events such as walks and runs can be organized
Conclusion
On this World Asthma Day, let us come together to aid support for asthma suffers. Veras also said: "We need to continue to be responsible and to practice social distancing and proper care for asthma sufferers as we sit out the pandemic. If our leaders take this incredible opportunity, then we can look to a brighter, less polluted world - a world that may not even need World Asthma Days in the future!"
References :
- World Asthma Day 2020 on May 5: Objective, History, Significance, And Theme - (https://www.india.com/lifestyle/world-asthma-day-2020-on-may-5-objective-history-significance-and-theme-4018833/)
- COVID-19 And Asthma: What Patients Need to Know - (https://www.aaaai.org/conditions-and-treatments/library/asthma-library/covid-asthma)
- Drop in air pollution in time for 2020 World Asthma Day - (https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2020-05-02/local-news/Drop-in-air-pollution-in-time-for-2020-World-Asthma-Day-6736222680)
- Hospitalization Rates and Characteristics of Patients Hospitalized with Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 — COVID-NET, 14 States, March 1-30, 2020 - (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6915e3.htm?s_cid=mm6915e3_w)
- The Global Asthma Report 2018 - (http://www.globalasthmareport.org/management/india.php)
Source: Medindia