Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy, M.Phil
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 5, 2020 at 8:23 AM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • World Asthma Day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May
  • The day aims to create awareness about asthma around the world
  • Asthma cases have come down during the coronavirus lockdown

World Asthma Day, observed on the first Tuesday of May aims to educate the general public and create awareness about asthma. This day also helps to support asthma patients and their families to cope well with the condition.

COVID-19 and Asthma

Fear has gripped the hearts of people because of the deadly pandemic, especially those with asthma. They are anxious, if their situation could get worse or if they would be easily affected by the SARS-CoV-2.

How has coronavirus affected asthma patients? Is there a link between COVID-19 and asthma?
World Asthma Day

Asthma sufferers might be vulnerable to COVID-19, but there is no evidence that infection rates have increased among asthma patients. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that people with moderate-severe asthma might be at a higher risk for more severe disease (there is no confirmed evidence).


One good news to all asthma patients out there is that air pollution rates have drastically reduced, so they can be at ease and breathe a bit of clean air for a while.

"Just one month into COVID-19 we were already at 75% lower air pollution levels globally than any other time post World War II, which has meant asthma sufferers can breathe more easily and proves that it is possible to ensure our atmosphere does not exceed 1.5 degrees centigrade of global warming by 2050," said Vanya Veras, a Malta-based expert in environmental affairs, waste management and green infrastructure.

"This is backed by new research by climate experts who have studied the effect resulting from having a good part of the world in lockdown or self-isolation, meaning that millions of people are at home and not traveling," continues Veras. "This has led to much less traffic on the roads, fewer flights, and less activity overall, thus flattening the coronavirus infection curve and causing emissions to plummet."

Asthma: Facts and Statistics

How to Create Awareness about Asthma?

is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world after a common cold. Asthma attacks are treated with bronchodilators (inhalers) and steroids. However, standard treatments are not beneficial for acute severe asthma patients and could eventually cause death.

First World Asthma Day was held in 1998 in more than 35 countries. Each year a new theme is chosen and various activities are organized across the world. Activities like:

  • Free asthma screening
  • Advertising through media (Radio, TV, Facebook, Twitter)
  • Organizing conferences, seminars, workshops
  • Setting up a free asthma telephone helpline
  • Educating children, teens and parents
  • Fundraising events such as walks and runs can be organized

Conclusion

On this World Asthma Day, let us come together to aid support for asthma suffers. Veras also said: "We need to continue to be responsible and to practice social distancing and proper care for asthma sufferers as we sit out the pandemic. If our leaders take this incredible opportunity, then we can look to a brighter, less polluted world - a world that may not even need World Asthma Days in the future!"

References :
  1. World Asthma Day 2020 on May 5: Objective, History, Significance, And Theme - (https://www.india.com/lifestyle/world-asthma-day-2020-on-may-5-objective-history-significance-and-theme-4018833/)
  2. COVID-19 And Asthma: What Patients Need to Know - (https://www.aaaai.org/conditions-and-treatments/library/asthma-library/covid-asthma)
  3. Drop in air pollution in time for 2020 World Asthma Day - (https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2020-05-02/local-news/Drop-in-air-pollution-in-time-for-2020-World-Asthma-Day-6736222680)
  4. Hospitalization Rates and Characteristics of Patients Hospitalized with Laboratory-Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 — COVID-NET, 14 States, March 1-30, 2020 - (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6915e3.htm?s_cid=mm6915e3_w)
  5. The Global Asthma Report 2018 - (http://www.globalasthmareport.org/management/india.php)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top Facts on Asthma
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease in which your airways narrow, swell and produce extra mucus. Read Medindia's facts on asthma.
READ MORE
Plant-based Diet can Ward Off Asthma
Want to get rid of asthma naturally? Eating a plant-based diet every day can help prevent and manage asthma symptoms. On the other hand, eating more dairy products and foods high in saturated fat can raise asthma risk.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Asthma
It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for AsthmaStay Well This WinterOccupational Asthma