New Target for Anti-HIV Drug Discovered

Professor Luis Lamberti Pinto da Silva and PhD candidate Yunan Januário at the University of São Paulo's Ribeirão Preto Medical School (FMRP-USP) in Brazil said,The two authors of the study stated,Silva has stated that Nef is important to the advancing effects of HIV as AIDS progresses. Additionally, this protein is continuously produced by the virus in the patients undergoing treatment and also in those patients whose viral load (amount of virus present in an infected person's blood) is low.Nef is known as a multifunctional protein which allows the virus to replicate by modifying the cells. Scientists have not yet found a way to block this Nef protein.Currently there are several classes of drugs to treat HIV (antiretroviral drugs) available. Commonly used antiretrovirals are nucleoside and nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, protease inhibitor, integrase inhibitor and entry inhibitors.These drugs inhibit various stages of virus multiplication, can reduce viral load and even stop the development of the disease. But due to the development of resistance against these drugs and their side effects, there is a need to find different drugs to fight this virus.According to the study the mechanism by which the Nef acts is that it binds to AP-1G2 on the human cell membrane and sends the CD4 cells to the lysosomes (breakdowns protein and other molecules). CD4 is used as the receptor by HIV to gain entry into the cell. If CD4 is not removed from the surface of the cell, the entry of the virus into the cell is blocked. Hence Nef protein removes it from the surface of the cell which leads to infection.Silva said that,Silva and his group are currently working on another study to identify the different targets of the Nef protein.