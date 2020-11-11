by Colleen Fleiss on  November 11, 2020 at 12:21 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

IISC Develops Vaccines to Treat HIV, Coronavirus
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers are developing vaccines to treat COVID-19 and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), revealed sources.

The institute's molecular bio-physics unit professor Raghavan Varadarajan is leading the team of researchers on developing the vaccines.

"The Covid-19 vaccine candidate contains a part of the spike protein of the novel coronavirus called the receptor binding domain (RBD), the region that helps the virus stick to the host's cell," said the official.


The vaccine candidate is being developed in collaboration with Mynvax, a start-up, co-founded by Varadarajan and incubated at a lab in the institute.

"When tested in guinea pig models, the vaccine candidate triggered a strong immune response. It also remained stable for a month at 37 degree Celsius, and freeze-dried versions could tolerate temperatures as high as 100 degree Celsius," noted the statement.

Such 'warm' vaccines can be stored and transported without expensive cooling equipment to remote areas for mass vaccination although most vaccines need to be stored between 2-8AoC or even cooler temperatures to avoid losing their potency.

The difference between the vaccine being developed at the institute and other Covid vaccines is the former's candidate uses only a specific part of the RBD, a string of 200 amino acids instead of the entire spike protein.

The researchers inserted genes coding for this part via a carrier DNA molecule, called a plasmid, into mammalian cells, which churned out copies of the RBD section.

The team also found that the RBD formulation was as good as the full spike protein in triggering an immune response in guinea pigs but much more stable at high temperatures for extended periods.

"We have to get funds to take this forward to clinical development," said Varadarajan, adding it would include safety and toxicity studies in rats along with process development and GMP manufacture of a clinical trial batch, before they are tested in humans.

As the studies can cost Rs 10 crore, the professor said the team might not be able to take it forward unless the government funded it.

The second study focused on HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, a disease for which there is no vaccine despite decades of research.

The team, including researchers from other institutes, sought to pinpoint which parts of the HIV's envelope protein are targeted by neutralising antibodies a' the ones that block virus entry into cells, not flag it for other immune cells to find.

"Vaccines based on these regions might induce a better immune response. To map such regions, researchers use methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy though they are time-consuming, complicated and expensive," said the statement.

Hence, Varadarajan and his team mutated the virus so that an amino acid called cysteine would pop up in several places on the envelope protein. They added a chemical label to stick to these cysteine molecules and treated the virus with neutralising antibodies.

"In principle, researchers could adapt this methodology to any virus, including Covid-19," added the statement.

The studies were published in the "Journal of Biological Chemistry" and the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Russia Approves One More COVID-19 Vaccine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced that the country has registered the second COVID-19 vaccine after sputnik, according to media reports.
READ MORE
Face Mask – a Transitory Substitute to COVID-19 Vaccine?
Universal facial masking may show an effective possibility for inducing variolation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus until we anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine.
READ MORE
New HIV Vaccine Proves Effective
The new HIV vaccine combination strategy developed by scientists was found to provide better and more durable protection.
READ MORE
New Study Gives Information About HIV Vaccine Protection
RNA-sequencing reveals B cell gene signature associated with protective efficacy of SIV and HIV vaccine regimens.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake