by Colleen Fleiss on  April 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Sweat Sensor to Alert Impending COVID Cytokine Storm Developed
A new sweat sensor developed acts as an early warning system for a looming cytokine storm. The cytokine storm is a surge of pro-inflammatory immune proteins, which could help doctors more effectively treat COVID-19.

Doctors have previously recognised that patients who developed a "cytokine storm" were often the sickest and at highest risk of dying. But a cytokine storm can also occur in other illnesses, such as influenza.

"Especially now in the context of Covid-19, if you could monitor pro-inflammatory cytokines and see them trending upwards, you could treat patients early, even before they develop symptoms," said Shalini Prasad, the project's principal investigator at the University of Texas at Dallas, US.


For the new sensor called the SWEATSENSER Dx, the team made sensor strips with antibodies against seven pro-inflammatory proteins: interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-8, tumor necrosis factor-I (TNF-I), TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand, IL-10, interferon-I-induced protein-10 and C-reactive protein.

They inserted the strips into their device and, in a small observational study, they tested them on six healthy people and five people with influenza. Two of the sick people showed elevated cytokine levels, and in all participants, cytokines in passive sweat correlated with levels of the same proteins in serum.

The SWEATSENSER Dx was sensitive enough to measure cytokines even in patients taking anti-inflammatory drugs, who excrete cytokines in the low-picogramme-per-millilitre concentration range. The device tracked cytokine levels for up to 168 hours before the sensor strip needed to be replaced, the researchers said.

The team now plans clinical trials of the cytokine sensor in people with respiratory infections.

"Access to Covid-19 patients has been a challenge because healthcare workers are overwhelmed and don't have time to test investigational devices," Prasad says. "But we're going to continue to test it for all respiratory infections because the disease trigger itself doesn't matter -- it's what's happening with the cytokines that we're interested in monitoring," she added.

The results were presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society being held online April 5-30.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Third COVID-19 Booster Vaccine may Make Immunity Last Longer
With coronavirus variants on the rise, an annual COVID-19 vaccine or a third booster may be the key in protecting people.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine for All Above 18 Years from May 1
From May 1, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ MORE
Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis is a condition of excess sweating and consists of primary and secondary hyperhidrosis. Primary hyperhidrosis is classified into focal and generalized hyperhidrosis based on the location.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

HyperhidrosisNeck Cracking