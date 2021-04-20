Gut's Response to COVID-19 may Not Protect Other Organs

"Further work is needed, but these findings may have implications for oral COVID-19 vaccines."Coronavirus can enter the body through the lungs or the gut, hence social distancing and frequent handwashing should be maintained. Zundler's team were interested to know the role of the gut in providing systemic immunity to this virus."My lab is usually interested in immune responses linked to inflammatory bowel disease - an immune-mediated disorder. Since SARS-CoV-2 infection can occur via the intestine, we decided to transfer our knowledge to study this virus," says Zundler.Flow cytometry was used to detect and measure the different types of immune cells that were found in the blood samples of patients currently with COVID-19, patients recovered from COVID-19 and those free of the virus."There is a special mechanism in the lymphoid tissue of the gut that triggers the production of an imprint marker called "a4b7 integrin". This marker causes T cells to head towards the gut to fight infection."We found relatively few immune cells with this marker in the blood of patients with COVID-19.This could be because of the "dilution" by cells generated at other sites of infection - most probably the lung - or alternatively by the selective attraction of these gut-imprinted immune cells to organs other than the gut, since there was no difference between patients with and without symptoms that suggested an intestinal element to their infection.""If there are relatively few gut-imprinted immune cells, exposing the intestinal immune system with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccination might not result in substantial circulating immunity and therefore the cross-protection of other organs against the virus," says Müller.Zundler stresses that further research is needed to understand the significance of their findings."Our study adds to our understanding of the human immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, but we cannot yet finally answer the question about the fate of the gut-imprinted immune cells - whether they are "diluted" or "attracted" elsewhere.Assessing biopsy samples from the gut and autopsy samples from the lungs will help us to answer this important question."Source: Medindia