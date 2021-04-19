by Colleen Fleiss on  April 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccine for All Above 18 Years from May 1
From May 1, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19, announced the Union Government. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time. "India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum."

The third phase of vaccination, which will start on May 1, aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. Private Vaccination providers have to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults everyone above the age of 18.


Vaccine manufacturers are empowered to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state Governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, states are empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.

Vaccination will be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier which include Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age at Government of India (GoI) vaccination centres.

The division of vaccine supply 50 per cent to GoI and 50 per cent to other than its channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Has More Side Effects That Pfizer/BioNTech, Says Study
People taking the Moderna vaccine have reported more side effects than people who get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Vaccine 'Safe' For Babies, Pregnant and Breastfeeding Moms
Pregnant and breastfeeding moms are strongly recommended to get vaccinated against the covid-19 virus as soon as possible, as it is safe and they can pass the protective antibodies to their babies.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective for 12-15 Year Adolescents
Phase 3 trials done on 2,260 adolescents in the United States "demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses", said BioNTech-Pfizer.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake