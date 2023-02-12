The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that the helpline is available to call or text, in English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.
Suicide in CanadaSuicide remains a critical concern in Canada, with rates affecting various demographics. Efforts are underway, including helplines and mental health initiatives, to address the complex issue of suicide within the country.
An experienced network of partners has trained responders ready to answer 988 calls and texts. Responders will provide support and compassion without judgment. They help callers and texters explore ways to keep themselves safe when things are overwhelming.Suicide continues to be a serious public health issue impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.
