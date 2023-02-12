About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM
New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support. (1 Trusted Source
Preventing suicide: When and how to help

Go to source)

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that the helpline is available to call or text, in English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suicide in Canada

Suicide remains a critical concern in Canada, with rates affecting various demographics. Efforts are underway, including helplines and mental health initiatives, to address the complex issue of suicide within the country.

Suicide

Suicide


Suicide is an act of ending one''s own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one''s environment.
Advertisement


An experienced network of partners has trained responders ready to answer 988 calls and texts. Responders will provide support and compassion without judgment. They help callers and texters explore ways to keep themselves safe when things are overwhelming.Suicide continues to be a serious public health issue impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.

An average of 4,500 people across Canada die by suicide each year, approximately 12 people per day, the statement said.

Reference :
  1. Preventing suicide: When and how to help - (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/suicide-prevention/warning-signs.html)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Potential Role of Inflammation in Suicide Risk

Potential Role of Inflammation in Suicide Risk


Excessive inflammation and the loss of critical brain protection mechanisms have been found as a potential player in suicide risk.
Advertisement

Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk

Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk


Mental disorders have been associated with conditions that involve pain or those with a history of high mortality rates, such as cancer.
Advertisement
Genetic Variants Linked to Suicide Risk Identified

Genetic Variants Linked to Suicide Risk Identified


Exploring the connections between suicide and other health conditions may pave the way for innovative approaches to evaluating and addressing suicide risk.
Advertisement

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the ...

Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Lactobacillus unveils new avenues for therapies targeting anxiety, depression, and various mental health conditions.
Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Neuroimaging exposes alterations in connectivity among individuals dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), stated study.
How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

Proenkephalin, a chemical molecule present in the brain's hypothalamus, is linked to emotionally driven overeating in response to stress and threats.
From Inflation to Global Affairs- Americans are Stressed on Holidays

From Inflation to Global Affairs- Americans are Stressed on Holidays

Americans experience stress over the holidays, due to inflation, world affairs, rising flu and COVID-19 instances, and previous holiday melt-down.
Japanese Employees: Depressive Symptoms and Work Performance

Japanese Employees: Depressive Symptoms and Work Performance

Evaluating stress levels to improve employee mental health and sleep has shown to be effective in enhancing work performance.
