New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that the helpline is available to call or text, in English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suicide in Canada

Suicide remains a critical concern in Canada, with rates affecting various demographics. Efforts are underway, including helplines and mental health initiatives, to address the complex issue of suicide within the country.