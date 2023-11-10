About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on October 11, 2023 at 3:27 AM
Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk

Individuals dealing with chronic conditions like diabetes or those who have recently undergone major surgery, face a 40% increased risk of suicide-related mortality compared to their healthier counterparts.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Suicide

Suicide


Suicide is an act of ending one''s own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one''s environment.
Advertisement


These are the findings of various research papers. "If you acknowledge the signals, deaths can be averted," said Dr. Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty member at department of psychiatry, at the KGMU.

Recognizing Mental Health Needs in Patients with Chronic Ailments

He said, "Such patients coming to our OPD are referred by their treating doctors and even brought by their family, in equal proportion, when they are able to sense a mental issue. (1 Trusted Source
Chronic Illness and Mental Health

Go to source) These patients can be anywhere, around us and even in our houses." Dr. Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH), said, "A majority of those diagnosed with chronic ailments initially ask what the outcome of treatment will be and whether they will survive the treatment or not."

Dr. Shukla, who is a qualified psychiatrist from KGMU, and had been senior consultant at psychiatry department of the Balrampur Hospital, said, "At least one or two such patients came to the hospital OPD in a week, and I can say that with early intervention, over 90 percent respond well. Even at KSSSCIH, patients ask about the outcome of the treatment. We identify the reason behind their fear and motivate them for treatment."
Nightmare Alarms Suicide Risk

Nightmare Alarms Suicide Risk


Nightmares hold a haunting secret, for those who suffer them may bear the weight of a greater danger like suicide.
Advertisement

Chronic ailments make the person apprehensive about life and finances ahead. There are biological reasons too for depression. Medically, with high sugar, the body releases a cellular toxin and that, in the long run, adversely affects the brain along with other vital organs. These toxins cause mental illness, said Dr. Tripathi.

People think now it is the end, despite advances in medical sciences. Early detection and treatment increase survival rate but in many cases, the toxin used as medicine affects the cells. Patients might also suffer memory loss, he said.

"Among chronic ailments is arthritis. When a patient ignores the disease for long and they lose their ability to move even inside their room due to excessive pain, they often think negatively about life," said Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital and an eminent joint replacement surgeon.The second category of reasons that causes mental illness is related to accidents, where the patient suffers major injury, changing their lives. If they suffer with lower back pain or have to leave the routine they followed before the accident, it has a negative impact.

Dr. Adarsh Tripathi said that the first signal a patient in depression gives is change in behavior, where they may withdraw from social life or may start expressing things in a more emotional manner. They may reduce their involvement in daily life with family or may overreact to things.

Reference :
  1. Chronic Illness and Mental Health - (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/chronic-illness-mental-health)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

A Guide for World Mental Health Day: Understanding Key Mental Health Terms

A Guide for World Mental Health Day: Understanding Key Mental Health Terms


Mental health has an umbrella of terms. Here is a set of terms that one commonly comes across and should be aware of.
Advertisement

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress


You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. Modern life comes with challenges that cause stress. Only if you identify your stress factors can you learn to deal with them and find ways to beat stress.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Blue Cohosh

Blue Cohosh

Blue cohosh is a herb used in herbal remedies that gives relief for chronic conditions like rheumatism, ...
Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...

Latest Mental Health News

New Policies to Combat Burnout in the Workplace

New Policies to Combat Burnout in the Workplace

When following American Heart Association policies, 91% of employees report improved workplace well-being, versus 51% in policy-absent organizations.
Ribosome–depression Link Uncovered

Ribosome–depression Link Uncovered

A group of ribosomal protein genes establishes a link between animal depression models and individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder.
Unleashing the Power of AI in Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Unleashing the Power of AI in Schizophrenia Diagnosis

New study explores how automated language analysis can aid physicians and researchers in diagnosing and evaluating schizophrenia.
How Stress Strains Your Digestive Health?

How Stress Strains Your Digestive Health?

Stress affects the brain-gut connection, impacting the gut's ability to contract and relax, leading to a variety of digestive issues.
Surprising Winner in the Battle Against Depression

Surprising Winner in the Battle Against Depression

Recent study reveals exercise's clear advantages in depression and a minor physical decline with antidepressants.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests