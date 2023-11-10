Diabetes and Chronic Ailments Raise Suicide Risk

Individuals dealing with chronic conditions like diabetes or those who have recently undergone major surgery, face a 40% increased risk of suicide-related mortality compared to their healthier counterparts.
'Patients with chronic conditions or recovering from major surgery may have a mental health link and exhibit warning signs beforehand.
These are the findings of various research papers. "If you acknowledge the signals, deaths can be averted," said Dr. Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty member at department of psychiatry, at the KGMU.
Recognizing Mental Health Needs in Patients with Chronic AilmentsHe said, "Such patients coming to our OPD are referred by their treating doctors and even brought by their family, in equal proportion, when they are able to sense a mental issue. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Chronic Illness and Mental Health
Go to source) These patients can be anywhere, around us and even in our houses." Dr. Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH), said, "A majority of those diagnosed with chronic ailments initially ask what the outcome of treatment will be and whether they will survive the treatment or not."
Dr. Shukla, who is a qualified psychiatrist from KGMU, and had been senior consultant at psychiatry department of the Balrampur Hospital, said, "At least one or two such patients came to the hospital OPD in a week, and I can say that with early intervention, over 90 percent respond well. Even at KSSSCIH, patients ask about the outcome of the treatment. We identify the reason behind their fear and motivate them for treatment."
Chronic ailments make the person apprehensive about life and finances ahead. There are biological reasons too for depression. Medically, with high sugar, the body releases a cellular toxin and that, in the long run, adversely affects the brain along with other vital organs. These toxins cause mental illness, said Dr. Tripathi.
People think now it is the end, despite advances in medical sciences. Early detection and treatment increase survival rate but in many cases, the toxin used as medicine affects the cells. Patients might also suffer memory loss, he said.
"Among chronic ailments is arthritis. When a patient ignores the disease for long and they lose their ability to move even inside their room due to excessive pain, they often think negatively about life," said Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital and an eminent joint replacement surgeon.The second category of reasons that causes mental illness is related to accidents, where the patient suffers major injury, changing their lives. If they suffer with lower back pain or have to leave the routine they followed before the accident, it has a negative impact.
Dr. Adarsh Tripathi said that the first signal a patient in depression gives is change in behavior, where they may withdraw from social life or may start expressing things in a more emotional manner. They may reduce their involvement in daily life with family or may overreact to things.
Reference :
- Chronic Illness and Mental Health - (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/chronic-illness-mental-health)
