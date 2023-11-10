AI in Healthcare: Patients' Comfort Tied to Familiarity

Advertisement

"Together with the development of a robust regulatory framework, it is imperative to prioritize patient education regarding the technology. This education should aim to enhance comprehension of AI's utilization, its potential advantages, and associated adoption risks, ultimately fostering increased trust in AI. Enhanced knowledge empowers individuals to make informed decisions and mitigate biases linked to this technology," Jakimaviciute added.The report is based on a survey of 574 patients from India, the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico between July and August. The survey data also reveals that younger surveyed patients (18-55 years old) were more likely to be familiar with AI than older (56+ years) patients, with more than 50 percent of them rating their knowledge as moderately or very familiar.Younger generations tend to be introduced to technology earlier in their life and as a result have more knowledge as well as confidence in technologies like AI. "While AI adoption is inevitable, it must be inclusive. Even though younger generations may drive the use and adoption of AI, building a fair and ethical AI system will need intergenerational collaboration,"Jakimaviciute said.Source: IANS