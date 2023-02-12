About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can a Needle-Free Patch Transform Zika Protection?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM
Researchers are developing an easy-to-use vaccine patch, free of needles, utilizing high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology. Its aim is to safeguard individuals against the potentially fatal Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes. (1 Trusted Source
Superior efficacy of a skin-applied microprojection device for delivering a novel Zika DNA vaccine

Go to source)

Zika virus has been a risk to people across the Pacific, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and South and Central America.Researchers from the Australian universities of Queensland and Adelaide developed the prototype of vaccine using high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) that was commercialized by Vaxxas drug company.

Zika Fever

Zika Fever


Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.
Advertisement


HD-MAP delivers the vaccine to immune cells beneath the skin's surface with thousands of tiny microprojections."This vaccine is unique because it targets a protein inside, rather than outside of the virus meaning it won't enhance the symptoms of closely related viruses such as dengue fever, in people who've been vaccinated," said Branka Grubor-Bauk, Associate Professor at University of Adelaide.

Revolutionizing Zika Virus Defense

"We can change the way we combat Zika virus with the HD-MAP patch because it is an effective, pain-free, simple to apply, and easy to store vaccination method," added Vaxxas researcher Dr. Danushka Wijesundara. In pre-clinical trial, published in the journal Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids, the vaccine provided rapid protection against live Zika virus, targeting a specific protein called NS1 which is crucial to the virus's survival, Wijesundara said.

Dr. David Muller from University of Queensland's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said the microarray patch and the vaccine could have benefits beyond the ability to protect from Zika virus.
Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus


Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever, headache, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain in infected individuals. The symptoms usually last for only 2 to 7 days. Fetal symptoms vary and have led to International concern.
Advertisement

"Because the protein we're targeting plays a central role in replication in a virus family known as flaviviruses, there's the potential to apply our approach to target other flaviviruses such as dengue or Japanese encephalitis," Muller said. "It could also deliver a vaccine mixture to target the whole family of viruses, providing greater protection.

"A major benefit of the HD-MAP delivery platform is vaccine stability at elevated temperatures -- we found the patch retained vaccine potency when stored at 40 degrees Celsius for up to four weeks."This increases the reach of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries where refrigeration is challenging," Muller said.

Reference :
  1. Superior efficacy of a skin-applied microprojection device for delivering a novel Zika DNA vaccine - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2162253123002743)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years

Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years


The Ministry of Health (MoH) in Cambodia has reported the first Zika virus case in the country since 2016.
Advertisement

First Zika Virus Case in Karnataka

First Zika Virus Case in Karnataka


The presence of Zika virus has been confirmed in a five-year-old girl from Raichur district in the state of Karnataka, India.
Advertisement
Advertisement

