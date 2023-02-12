Can a Needle-Free Patch Transform Zika Protection?

Researchers are developing an easy-to-use vaccine patch, free of needles, utilizing high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology. Its aim is to safeguard individuals against the potentially fatal Zika virus transmitted by mosquitoes. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Zika virus has been a risk to people across the Pacific, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and South and Central America.Researchers from the Australian universities of Queensland and Adelaide developed the prototype of vaccine using high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) that was commercialized by Vaxxas drug company.
HD-MAP delivers the vaccine to immune cells beneath the skin's surface with thousands of tiny microprojections."This vaccine is unique because it targets a protein inside, rather than outside of the virus meaning it won't enhance the symptoms of closely related viruses such as dengue fever, in people who've been vaccinated," said Branka Grubor-Bauk, Associate Professor at University of Adelaide.
Revolutionizing Zika Virus Defense"We can change the way we combat Zika virus with the HD-MAP patch because it is an effective, pain-free, simple to apply, and easy to store vaccination method," added Vaxxas researcher Dr. Danushka Wijesundara. In pre-clinical trial, published in the journal Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids, the vaccine provided rapid protection against live Zika virus, targeting a specific protein called NS1 which is crucial to the virus's survival, Wijesundara said.
"Because the protein we're targeting plays a central role in replication in a virus family known as flaviviruses, there's the potential to apply our approach to target other flaviviruses such as dengue or Japanese encephalitis," Muller said. "It could also deliver a vaccine mixture to target the whole family of viruses, providing greater protection.
"A major benefit of the HD-MAP delivery platform is vaccine stability at elevated temperatures -- we found the patch retained vaccine potency when stored at 40 degrees Celsius for up to four weeks."This increases the reach of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries where refrigeration is challenging," Muller said.
