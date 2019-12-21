medindia

New Source of Infections in Health Facilities Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 21, 2019 at 4:54 AM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections were found to originate outside the hospital setting more often than thought, according to a study published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.
New Source of Infections in Health Facilities Discovered
New Source of Infections in Health Facilities Discovered

According to a 2015 report, more than 400,000 cases of C. diff, resulting in nearly 30,000 deaths, are reported each year in the United States.

Show Full Article


"It has generally been assumed that patients get the bacteria during their stay in the hospital," said Sarah Baron, MD, MS, the lead author of the study and the Director of Inpatient Quality Improvement in the Department of Medicine in Montefiore Health System and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "However, when we tested patients being admitted to the hospital, we found that many of them were carrying the bacteria that causes this diarrhea in their bodies already and often went on to develop the infection."

Researchers at Montefiore tested 220 patients who showed no symptoms of C. diff infection when they were admitted between July 2017 and March 2018. Perirectal swabs were completed within 24 hours of admission, and the patients were followed for six months. Upon admission, 21 patients were identified as carriers.

Within six months, 38 percent of the carriers progressed to symptomatic C. diff infection compared to just 2 percent of the non-carriers.

The study also suggests that there is a large pool of people who carry the organism that go unrecognized and may pass it on to others and/or develop an infection themselves, Baron said. "These findings might mean that we can predict who will develop C. diff and try to stop it before it starts," Baron said. "More work is needed to determine how we can protect everyone, even the patients who already have the bacteria in their colons, from developing this dangerous form of diarrhea."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Ultraviolet Disinfection Cuts Risk of Hospital-acquired Infections

Using ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections eliminated up to 97.7 percent of pathogens in operating rooms (ORs).

Hospital-Acquired Infections can be Predicted by Machine Learning

Finnish researchers have used Machine Learning (ML) to predict the presence of nosocomial or hospital-acquired infections caused by Staphylococcus epidermidis.

One Of The Deadliest Hospital-Acquired Infections Is Preventable

Health care providers can take steps to curb complications of mechanical ventilation, or ventilator associated events to reduce hospital acquired infection.

Antibiotic Resistance Among Hospital-Acquired Infections is Much Greater Than Estimated Previously

A new study reveals that the number of hospital-acquired infections that are resistant to antibiotics is greater than what the CDC found in its 2008 analysis.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive