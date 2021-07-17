by Dr Jayashree on  July 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM Research News
New Revelation About Brain Activity During Sleep
Using an artificial intelligence approach, scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland explained the brain activity during sleep.

They provided strange evidence that sorting out of things during the day time takes place during deep sleep by combining functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG).

The brain that does not receive any external stimuli during deep sleep can evaluate these memories to retain only the most useful ones by establishing a communication between its different regions.These findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.


As sleep reactivates the memory trace built during the day and helps regulate emotions, tools capable of translating this brain activity are not found yet.

"To find out which brain regions are activated during sleep, and to decipher how these regions allow us to consolidate our memory, we developed a decoder capable of deciphering the activity of the brain in deep sleep and what it corresponds to", explains Virginie Sterpenich, a researcher in the laboratory of Professor Sophie Schwartz in the Department of Basic Neurosciences at UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, and the principal investigator of this study.



Source: Medindia

