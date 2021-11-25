New Report Forecasts Sepsis Drug Market

The sepsis and septic shock market is expected to experience significant growth from $3.48 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion by 2030 across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.
It is estimated that sepsis accounts for one in five deaths globally and the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that sepsis is a leading cause of death in hospitals. Additionally, sepsis is one of the most expensive conditions to treat in the US care system.
However, there has been limited development in the sepsis market within the last two decades.
The latest report identifies that a high level of unmet need for sepsis and septic shock, which remains an untapped market associated with nearly two million hospitalizations in the US in 2020.
The current treatment options have remained to be antibiotics and supportive therapy for the last two decades, with no sepsis-specific products that target the disease itself.
Several first-in-class products for sepsis and septic shock will coexist simultaneously by 2030, including new biologics and small molecules for the treatment of sepsis and septic shock.
However, the global impact of new products in reducing the overall sepsis burden will depend on the cost-effectiveness of these drugs, given that generic drugs currently dominate the market, as well as how the new drugs are eventually integrated into national treatment policies.
Source: Medindia