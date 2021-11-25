About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Report Forecasts Sepsis Drug Market

by Dr Jayashree on November 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM
Font : A-A+

New Report Forecasts Sepsis Drug Market

The sepsis and septic shock market is expected to experience significant growth from $3.48 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion by 2030 across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

It is estimated that sepsis accounts for one in five deaths globally and the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that sepsis is a leading cause of death in hospitals. Additionally, sepsis is one of the most expensive conditions to treat in the US care system.

Advertisement


However, there has been limited development in the sepsis market within the last two decades.

This is further highlighted by the very public withdrawal of Eli Lilly's Xigris in 2011 following studies showing that it did not show any mortality benefit for septic patients. As of today, generic antibiotics and supportive therapies dominate the market.
Advertisement

The latest report identifies that a high level of unmet need for sepsis and septic shock, which remains an untapped market associated with nearly two million hospitalizations in the US in 2020.

The current treatment options have remained to be antibiotics and supportive therapy for the last two decades, with no sepsis-specific products that target the disease itself.

Several first-in-class products for sepsis and septic shock will coexist simultaneously by 2030, including new biologics and small molecules for the treatment of sepsis and septic shock.

However, the global impact of new products in reducing the overall sepsis burden will depend on the cost-effectiveness of these drugs, given that generic drugs currently dominate the market, as well as how the new drugs are eventually integrated into national treatment policies.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Robotic Device Improves Health Rehabilitation
End Unnecessary Surgery on Children With Intersex Variations >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Septicemia 

Recommended Reading
Septicemia
Septicemia
Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of ......
World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
Each year on September 13th, world sepsis day is celebrated as a collaborative effort of the Global ...
Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day
Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day
World sepsis day (WSD) is observed on the 13th September to raise awareness about sepsis which is .....
Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Sepsis or septicemia occurs when the body responds in an exaggerated manner to infection resulting ....
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close