New Robotic Device Improves Health Rehabilitation

"We know if they are raising their arm, but we also know if they turn their spine to compensate for difficulty when doing so. All of this information is compiled and entered into the clinical reports that are generated," says Fernando Fernández, professor at the UC3M's Department of Computer Science and Engineering and founding partner of Inrobics.In addition to this, the platform, which has been designed by pediatric professionals (cognitive and functional diversity) along with geriatric professionals (active aging and accompaniment), can also be used at home as a remote rehabilitation resource to improve family balance and quality of life.The Spanish National Hospital for Paraplegics (Toledo) is the first center to conduct a clinical trial using these artificial intelligence tools, which have been used with pediatric patients with spinal cord injuries.Source: Medindia