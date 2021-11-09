  • English (US)
    World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives

    Written by Dr Jayashree
    Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 11, 2021 at 4:48 PM

    Highlights:
    • World Sepsis Day is celebrated on 13th September every year
    • Takes place as part of sepsis awareness month in September
    • Various campaigns and events are conducted to raise awareness for sepsis

    World Sepsis Day provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against sepsis.

    It is an initiative started by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) in 2012. The GSA is a non-profit charity organization with the mission to provide global leadership to reduce the worldwide burden of sepsis.
    World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives

    Each year on September 13th Global Sepsis Alliance collaborates with other organizations and individual supporters all around the globe to organize events about sepsis awareness.

    Sepsis is an issue of major concern across the globe. Raising awareness of sepsis and focussing on reducing needless deaths from the condition is deemed so important that there is a globally recognized World Sepsis Day.

    What is Sepsis?

    Sepsis is a condition that arises when the body's response to an infection runs out of control, injuring its tissues and organs. Even with modern intensive medical care, sepsis can quickly lead to shock, multiple organ failure, and death.

    Sepsis is the final common pathway to death from most infectious diseases, including viral infections such as COVID-19.

    Sepsis Facts

    • Sepsis is a global health crisis
    • It affects between 47 and 50 million people every year, at least 11 million die - one death every 2.8 seconds
    • 20% of all deaths worldwide are associated with sepsis
    • 40% of cases are children under 5
    • Mortality varies between 15 and more than 50%
    • 80% of sepsis cases occur outside of a hospital
    • Upto 50% of surviving patients suffer from the consequences of sepsis for the rest of their lives

    Causes & Symptoms of Sepsis

    • Sepsis often presents as the clinical deterioration of common and preventable infections.
    • Seasonal influenza viruses, dengue viruses, and highly transmissible pathogens of public health concern, such as avian and swine influenza viruses, Ebola, and yellow fever viruses cause sepsis.
    • Most types of microorganisms can cause sepsis, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites.
    The following symptoms might indicate sepsis:
    • Slurred speech or confusion
    • Extreme shivering or muscle pain, fever
    • Passing no urine all day
    • Severe breathlessness
    • Skin mottled or discolored

    World Sepsis Day (WSD)

    World Sepsis Day is an opportunity to increase public awareness for this poorly acknowledged health care disaster, and show support and solidarity with the millions of people who lost their loved ones, or, as sepsis survivors.

    This day reminds the public, media, national, and international health care authorities, healthcare providers, and healthcare workers, policy makers, and the governments that there is an urgent need to increase and improve education on the facility, regional, national, and international level.

    How to Support?

    Get involved in World Sepsis Day and join the fight against sepsis. Sepsis can be stopped only with our support.
    • Share one (or more) WSD Infographic on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page or story, or put up a post mentioning @WorldSepsisDay
    • Share Sepsis Awareness Clips on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, on your website, or wherever else you'd like. They can also be used at physical events
    • Tweet using the hashtags #WorldSepsisDay, #StopSepsis, or #SaveLives
    • Add a WSD Frame to your profile picture on Facebook
    • Add a pink banner or a button to your website or set up a landing page informing your visitors about WSD
    • Participate in the photo challenge
    • Add 'September 13 is World Sepsis Day - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives' to your email signature
    • Organize a Twitter chat, a webinar, a Reddit AMA, a Facebook Live, or a Periscope
    • The easiest way to show your support for World Sepsis Day is to sign the World Sepsis Declaration - think of it as a petition against sepsis.

    References :
    1. September 13 - World Sepsis Day - (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/wsd2021)
    2. What is Sepsis? - (https://www.sepsis.org/)
    3. World Sepsis Congress 2021 - (https://www.worldsepsiscongress.org/about)
    4. What is Sepsis? - Definition of Sepsis - (https://www.global-sepsis-alliance.org/sepsis)


    Source: Medindia
    << World First Aid Day 2021 – “First Aid and Road Safety”

