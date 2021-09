World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives

Advertisement

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis Facts

Sepsis is a global health crisis

It affects between 47 and 50 million people every year, at least 11 million die - one death every 2.8 seconds

20% of all deaths worldwide are associated with sepsis

40% of cases are children under 5

Mortality varies between 15 and more than 50%

80% of sepsis cases occur outside of a hospital

Upto 50% of surviving patients suffer from the consequences of sepsis for the rest of their lives

Causes & Symptoms of Sepsis

Sepsis often presents as the clinical deterioration of common and preventable infections.

Seasonal influenza viruses, dengue viruses, and highly transmissible pathogens of public health concern, such as avian and swine influenza viruses, Ebola, and yellow fever viruses cause sepsis.

Most types of microorganisms can cause sepsis, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites.

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain, fever

Passing no urine all day

Severe breathlessness

Skin mottled or discolored

World Sepsis Day (WSD)

How to Support?

Share one (or more) WSD Infographic on your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page or story, or put up a post mentioning @WorldSepsisDay

They can also be used at physical events

Tweet using the hashtags #WorldSepsisDay, #StopSepsis, or #SaveLives

Add a WSD Frame to your profile picture on Facebook

Add a pink banner or a button to your website or set up a landing page informing your visitors about WSD

or set up a landing page informing your visitors about WSD Participate in the photo challenge

Add 'September 13 is World Sepsis Day - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives' to your email signature

Organize a Twitter chat, a webinar, a Reddit AMA, a Facebook Live, or a Periscope

The easiest way to show your support for World Sepsis Day is to sign the World Sepsis Declaration - think of it as a petition against sepsis.

Sepsis is an issue of major concern across the globe. Raising awareness of sepsis and focussing on reducing needless deaths from the condition is deemed so important that there is a globally recognized World Sepsis Day.Sepsis is a condition that arises when the body's response to an infection runs out of control, injuring its tissues and organs. Even with modern intensive medical care, sepsis can quickly lead to shock, multiple organ failure , and death.The following symptoms might indicate sepsis:World Sepsis Day is an opportunity to increase public awareness for this poorly acknowledged health care disaster, and show support and solidarity with the millions of people who lost their loved ones, or, as sepsis survivors.This day reminds the public, media, national, and international health care authorities, healthcare providers, and healthcare workers, policy makers, and the governments that there is an urgent need to increase and improve education on the facility, regional, national, and international level.Get involved in World Sepsis Day and join the fight against sepsis. Sepsis can be stopped only with our support.Source: Medindia