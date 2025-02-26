New Paper-Based Device Boosts HIV Test Accuracy Using Dried Blood Samples

A new paper-based device ensures more accurate HIV testing with consistent blood collection, improving infection and drug resistance monitoring.
In regions where accessing a clinic for routine blood tests is financially and logistically difficult, HIV patients now have the option to collect and send a drop of their blood using paper-based devices that absorb and preserve the sample for analysis in distant laboratories (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clinical evaluation of patterned dried plasma spot cards to support quantification of HIV viral load and reflexive genotyping
Go to source). While traditional technology is helpful for tracking someone’s adherence to their drug regimen or monitoring disease progression, the most frequently used devices don’t control how much blood they collect, potentially leading to inaccurate readings of a person’s infection.
Understanding this limitation, Charlie Mace, an associate professor at Tufts University's Department of Chemistry, postdoctoral scholar Giorgio Morbioli, and colleagues engineered a paper device with wax-printed patterns that create precise channels and collection spots, ensuring it consistently collects the same volume of blood.
Accuracy in Measuring HIV Infection LevelsIn a clinical pilot with 75 South African patients living with HIV, the Tufts research team’s device, called a plasma spot card, more accurately measured the extent of a patient’s HIV infection versus the industry gold standard, the Roche plasma spot card (90.5% vs. 82.7%) and was better at detecting drug resistant viral mutations (63% vs. 42%), which can influence a physician’s decision to keep someone on the same regimen or switch medications.
Mace’s team reported their findings on February 18 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Predicting Plasma Collection Based on Paper Saturation“Our intuition told us that, because paper will have a defined saturation volume for a unit of area, by patterning a spot with a specific size and shape, we should be able to predict how much plasma it collects,” said Mace, the study’s senior author. “Our cards also needed to be compatible with current workflows to prevent resistance to adoption.”
To conduct the pilot, Mace—with an introduction from HIV experts Michael Jordan and Alice Tang at Tufts University School of Medicine—partnered with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg, South Africa, a major center for disease surveillance, diagnostics, and public health research. NICD scientists provided real-world insights and allowed Tufts researchers to compare the plasma spot cards in a clinical setting where they would be actively used.
