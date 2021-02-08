by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM News on IT in Healthcare
New Model Helps Decide About Easing COVID-19 Restrictions
The United States vaccinated over 57% of people who are 12 years of age and older, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Public health authorities are ready to reopen the economy gradually, but there is no consensus on a common approach available for that to date.

Researchers Maurizio Porfiri, Agnieszka Truszkowska, and Zhong-Ping Jiang from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering found a practical solution that helps solve the issue. They improved an agent-based model developed to predict the spread of COVID-19.

Using the new model, they predicted that at a vaccination rate of about 0.5% of the population per day, an increase in social gatherings and public transportation at a 1% daily rate would cause a nearly 30% rise in deaths within the next three months.


"This model provides additional evidence to support the need for rapid vaccinations before areas can open safely. Areas with low vaccination numbers, under 1% of the population per day, should express extreme caution with their strategies to open up the economy and should focus their efforts on increasing the rate of vaccinations," said Porfiri.

Although the model is developed to focus specifically on the town of New Rochelle, which now has a high vaccination rate, it can be used efficiently to make public health decisions in cities lagging in their vaccination campaigns.

The research behind the development of this model is published in the peer-reviewed Advanced Theory and Simulations .

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Parenting Guide: Can Third Wave Affect Children?
Covid-19 third wave: There is no evidence that the third wave will affect only children. However, parents should prepare for the worst until Covid-19 pandemic is over. So, the best way to protect your child is to follow the preventive measures.
READ MORE
Do Pets Catch Covid-19 from Their Owners?
Pet dogs and cats do catch Covid-19 from their owners. Covid-19 rates are higher in pets that have been in contact with Covid-19 people than in pets without such contact.
READ MORE
Dental Nutraceuticals Help Improve Oral Health During COVID-19
The use of oral health supplements or dental nutraceuticals help improve dental hygiene in COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Could Affect Your Cognitive Abilities
People who previously had COVID-19 show measurable cognitive deficits, found a new study. Nervous system disorders can arise from stroke, inflammations, and autoimmune responses among COVID survivors.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

