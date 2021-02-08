by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New DNA Test Could Predict Treatment Responses in Throat Cancers
An assay that detects the levels of tumor-related DNA from blood samples could help predict treatment response in head and neck carcinoma.

Although new cancer therapies have shown promising results in treating many types of cancer, response rates in some kinds of cancers seem to be low. This can result in an ineffective therapy that can lead to rapid death.

One such cancer is throat cancer (Head and neck squamous cell carcinomas) caused by the Human papillomavirus. It constitutes 3-5% of all malignancies worldwide, and there are approximately 600,000 newly diagnosed cases annually.


Existing scientific evidence shows that HPV ctDNA is related to the total disease burden. People who showed a rapid clearance profile of HPV ctDNA due to chemoradiation are also less likely to develop cancer again. The HPV ctDNA is a fragmented form of DNA that comes from the cancerous cells developed by HPV infection.

Researchers of the current study used all these data and hypothesized that an HPV16 ctDNA test would offer a precise prediction about disease status before radiographic imaging in patients.

Hence, they developed a digital PCR -based assay that detects the levels of HPV16 circulating tumor DNA in plasma samples. They also clinically validated this diagnostic tool and confirmed that it could be used as an early predictive biomarker to guide treatment decisions in throat cancers caused by HPV infection.

The complete research study performed by the scientists was published in the journal Oncotarget.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
READ MORE
Laryngeal Papillomatosis
What is laryngeal papillomatosis and are you at risk? Find out how this condition affects us, and learn about the symptoms it causes and how it can be treated.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the most common sexually transmitted infection spread by person to person contact, mainly sexual intercourse and affecting the skin and genital areas. There are over 100 types of HPV and some types can cause ...
READ MORE
New Screening System to Identify Potential Drug Targets and Treatment for Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
A new drug screening system for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is developed to identify potential drug targets and treatment for infections.
READ MORE
Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom
What are types of lumps in throat and what causes them? Can they be a sign or symptom of something more sinister? Understand these lumps better.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Epigenetics
In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngeal cancer is also called cancer of the larynx or throat cancer or laryngeal carcinoma. It usually affects men over the age of 55 years.
READ MORE
Strep Throat
Strep Throat is a bacterial infection caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococci. It affects most commonly infants and elderly people but adults and older children can also be affected.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingAmniocentesisUndescended TesticlesGenetic Testing of DiseasesVaricoceleEpigeneticsLaryngeal CancerTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationStrep ThroatDifficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom