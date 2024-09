New Low-Cost Solution for Parkinson`s Symptom Control

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Scientists have developed a low-cost, portable smartphone-based sensor system designed to assist in managing symptoms of Parkinson's disease at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), published in the journal).People with Parkinson’s face a continuous decrease in neuron cells that reduces the levels of dopamine (neurotransmitter) in their body.L-dopa is a chemical that is converted to dopamine in our body and so acts as an anti-Parkinson’s drug.When L-dopa decreases, Parkinson's symptoms return.On the other hand, too much of the chemical can cause serious side effects like dyskinesia , gastritis, psychosis, paranoia, and orthostatic hypotension.IASST’s novel optical sensor system uses a fluorescence turn-on mechanism to instantly detect low levels of L-dopa in biological samples. It also reveals the precise dosage required.The system acts as an effective probe that “can detect L-dopa in real samples such as blood plasma , sweat, and urine within a linear range of 5 micrometers to 35 micrometers. The corresponding detection limits were determined to be 95.14 nM, 93.81 nM, and 104.04 nM, respectively,” said the researchers.The smartphone-based electronic device comes with an electric circuit connected to a 365nm LED powered by a 5V smartphone charger. The whole setup is immersed in a dark chamber to isolate it from external light.by illuminating the sensor probe with the 365 nm LED and capturing images with a smartphone camera.“The RGB values from the images are used to evaluate L-dopa concentration using a mobile app . This simple, cost-effective, and rapid screening tool is crucial for on-spot analyte detection in remote areas lacking advanced equipment,” the team said.Source-IANS