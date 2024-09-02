Exploring the Social Benefits of Online Gaming for Autism

Online gaming like Dungeons and Dragons may enhance social skills in individuals with autism, according to a study from the University of Plymouth, published in the journal Autism (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A critical hit: Dungeons and Dragons as a buff for autistic people
Go to source). The study sought to investigate whether placing people in a social setting where they felt at ease could improve their performance.
‘ Did You Know?“There are many myths and misconceptions about autism, with some of the biggest suggesting that those with it aren’t socially motivated, or don’t have any imagination. Dungeons and Dragons goes against all that, centering around working together in a team, all of which takes place in a completely imaginary environment,” said lead author Dr. Gray Atherton, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Plymouth.
Approximately 40% of children with autism do not speak, but many can communicate using alternative methods. #autism #gaming ’
Approximately 40% of children with autism do not speak, but many can communicate using alternative methods. #autism #gaming ’
Game-Changer for Autism Social DevelopmentFollowing a brief introduction to the game, the players spent six weeks acting out situations in small groups, all under the supervision of a game master.
The researchers then conducted one-on-one interviews with them to find out how their autism may have affected their experiences and whether or not playing the game had an effect on their lives.
The participants claimed they frequently concealed or masked their autism symptoms. Playing the game also gave them access to a welcoming atmosphere where they instantly felt a natural affinity with other players.
In addition, the participants believed that they could apply some of the characteristics of their new persona outside of the game, which changed how they felt about themselves.
Advertisement
Reference:
- A critical hit: Dungeons and Dragons as a buff for autistic people - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13623613241275260)
Advertisement