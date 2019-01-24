medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Fidget Spinner as Centrifuge Can Help Separate Blood Plasma

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood plasma can be separated easily not only with a centrifuge but also with a fidget spinner. A new study finds that flicking the spinner with a finger three to five times can separate blood plasma for diagnostic tests. The findings of the study are published in the ACS' journal Analytical Chemistry.
Fidget Spinner as Centrifuge Can Help Separate Blood Plasma
Fidget Spinner as Centrifuge Can Help Separate Blood Plasma

Some people use fidget spinners -- flat, multi-lobed toys with a ball bearing at the center -- to diffuse nervous energy or whirl away stress. Now, researchers have found a surprising use for the toys: separating blood plasma for diagnostic tests. The new approach could be useful for medical applications in regions of the world that lack electricity and other resources.

Before doctors can perform many types of blood tests, they must separate blood cells from plasma, the yellowish fluid that contains proteins, bacteria, viruses, metabolites and other substances that can be used to diagnose disease. This is most often accomplished by centrifugation, which uses high-speed rotation to sediment blood cells. However, centrifuges are expensive and require electricity that might not be available in resource-limited regions. Chien-Fu Chen, Chien-Cheng Chang, and colleagues wondered if a commercially available fidget-spinner could generate enough force to separate blood plasma with the flick of a finger.

To find out, the researchers placed human blood samples in tiny tubes, sealed the ends and taped a tube to each of the three prongs of a fidget-spinner. They found that by flicking the spinner with a finger three to five times, they could separate about 30 percent of the plasma with 99 percent purity in only four to seven minutes.

To verify that the plasma was suitable for diagnostic tests, the researchers spiked blood with a human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1) protein, separated the plasma with the spinner and performed a paper-based detection test. The inexpensive, simple method detected clinically relevant concentrations of the viral protein in only a drop of blood.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy to Treat Sports Injuries

Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy is a non -surgical mode of treatment wherein a patient's own platelets are used to repair tissue damage.

Autoantibodies - New Cause For High Plasma Triglycerides Identified

Hypertriglyceridemia is a condition that causes high triglyceride levels in the blood. Autoantibodies may be a new cause for high plasma triglycerides.

Combining Plasma Screening Methods Identifies Diagnostic and Therapeutic Targets

A team of German researchers has managed to combine genomic and proteomic analysis of blood plasma that could help improve the identification of genetically regulated protein traits.

Survival Odds can be Increased by 10 % If Blood Plasma is Given Early

Survival odds of severely injured patients can increase by 10 % if blood plasma is given to them during emergency air transport right then and there, finds a new study.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Motion Sickness / Travel Sickness

Motions sickness occurs due to the physiological imbalance between the eyes and inner ear when you travel. It triggers unpleasant feeling of nausea, vomiting, dizziness.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Motion Sickness / Travel Sickness 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Edible Flowers for Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive