New Mobile App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Guide Cancer Patients

‘MyPath, a mobile app guided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers personalized support to breast cancer patients. The app adapts to every stage of a patient’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. App can help doctors and cancer navigators regularly connect with patients. ’

The app namedhas been designed to adapt to every stage in a cancer patient's journey - right from the diagnosis to treatment and surgery. The app runs on a tablet computer and the information available on it gets regularly updated based on the patient's progress. For example, if a patient is scheduled for surgery,will help them with what they need to know the day before.Elizabeth Mynatt, Distinguished Professor in the School of Interactive Computing at Georgia Tech and Executive Director of the Institute for People and Technology is the principal investigator of the research. Speaking about the effectiveness of the app, Dr. Mynatt said,In holistic cancer care,The app is capable of addressing a range of relevant issues like social and emotional needs of patients in addition to incorporating their medical data.Dr. Mynatt will be presenting her work at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science on February 15, 2019.iSchools, a consortium of around 100 institutions worldwide (including Georgia Tech), dedicated to advancing the information field, recognizedin January. The 2019 iSchools Doctoral Dissertation Award has been presented to Maia Jacobs, a Ph.D. from Georgia Tech for developingin her dissertation research.Commenting on Jacobs' work,the iSchools mentioned. Currently, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, Jacobs is exploring the option of expandingto other diseases.In 2016 the research was honored when it featured in a report to President Barack Obama by the President's Cancer Panel. A Georgia Tech story, back at the time commented that the report, 'Improving Cancer-Related Outcomes with Connected Health,' aimed toDevelopment of the app had begun six years ago when Dr. Mynatt and her team were working with the Harbin Clinic in Rome, Georgia.Dr. Mynatt observed.The doctors and cancer navigators at the Harbin were looking for superior ways to stay connected to the patients on a regular basis. The navigators, who guide patients through the cancer journey, realized that the interactions with patients were very frequent at the diagnosis stage, but lessened over time. Because of this a lot of information available with the navigators, for example, about lowering anxiety, remains uninformed to the patients.said Dr. Mynatt.At the onset, a mobile library of resources compiled from the American Cancer Society and certain other highly regarded organizations is available in the app. It is then personalized with each patient's diagnosis and treatment plan , also including dates for specific procedures. Patients are also provided with the option to complete surveys regularly that would help the system as well as the caregivers to understand their changing needs and symptoms.Consequently, a system that is capable of providing resources and suggestions specific to personal situations becomes available to all patients. For example, a patient with stage 2 breast cancer scheduled to undergo lumpectomy on a specific date, will be suggested relevant articles to prepare for the surgery by clicking the categoryonSimilarly, a patient who has reported nausea in the system's survey will find a set of resources that can help combat the side effect. Quick access to contact information for specific caregivers is also available on the app.This level of personalization is not available on the internet or other apps. Hence a patient may have to browse through a huge volume of complex, technical information that may be irrelevant. On the other hand,says Dr. Mynatt.Not all features of theare directly associated with cancer.andare some of its most popular options that are frequently used by patients.Dr. Mynatt remarked.Based on the feedback frompredecessor, the, changes including the personalization have been made in this second generation version. The team, hoping to expand the use of the app to cancer survivors faced with additional challenges like hormone replacement therapy, is an example of continued developments in the research.which would make it available for many more users.Source: Medindia